CALENDAR

BETHEL ATSA FUNDRAISER MOVIE NIGHTS

The Bethel University Athletic Training Student Associations will present fundraiser movie nights at the Park Theatre. On Thursday, October 26 at 9 p.m., Hocus Pocus will show. Tickets are $2, or a $5 combo includes a ticket, popcorn and a drink. Then, on Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m., Sleepy Hollow (Rated R) will show. Each night, ticket sales begin at 8:30; doors open at 8:45.

VFW POST 4939 COSTUME PARTY

The VFW Post 4939 is hosting a costume party Saturday, October 28 from 8 p.m. until midnight. DJ Steve Berryman will entertain. Must be 21. I.D. required.

VFW POST 4939 BBQ PLATE FUNDRAISER

The VFW Post 4939 is having a BBQ plate fundraiser Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Each plate is $7.

MACEDONIA FIRE CLAY SHOOT

The Macedonia Fire Department is hosting its second annual Sporting Clay Shoot at the Carroll County Shooting Sports Park in Huntingdon on Saturday, October 28. Registration starts at 8 a.m. for two rotations, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each rotation is limited to 60 shooters. Registration fee is $60 for one of five classifications: 17 and under female, 17 and under male, 18 and over female, 18 and over male, top 3 sponsor team. Awards will be presented to the top three winners.

Other events include a shooting game for $10, two big prizes will be drawn for the game. A silent auction of donated merchandise will also be held. Lunch will be available.

For more information, contact Jerry Burcham at 731-415-8375 or the Shooting Sports Park Manager Bill Lane 731234-6759.

MCKENZIE FALL FESTIVAL

McKenzie Elementary School’s annual Fall Festival is Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come out and join the fun with games for all ages, including the new Glow Noodle dance room, Glow toss and much more! The festival King and Queen will be announced at 11 a.m.; come watch the winners throw a pie in Mr. Kevin’s face. The costume contest starts at noon. Tickets are 25 cents each. This event is MES’ biggest fundraiser, and all the proceeds go to help the school with field trips and other needs.

OLD UNION CEMETERY UPKEEP

A meeting for the upkeep of Old Union Cemetery, located on Como-McKenzie State Route 140, is Saturday, October 28, 9:30 a.m. in Union Primitive Baptist Church Fellowship Room. Anyone with family buried in the cemetery is asked to help maintain the grounds. Donations are welcome to: Old Union Cemetery, c/o Billy Phelps, 835 Ross Road, McKenzie TN 38201.

LONG HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH PERISHABLE FOOD GIVEAWAY

Long Heights Baptist Church Perishable Food Giveaways are on the second and fourth Wednesday night each month at 8 p.m. at the church located at 260 Old Paris Road in McKenzie.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD MEETS MONTHLY

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., in the former railroad depot building.

VETERANS DINNER

A Veterans Dinner, sponsored by American Legion Post 37, is Tuesday, November 7 at 6 p.m. at Hig’s Restaurant in McKenzie. All veterans are invited.

CARROLL COUNTY PURCHASING COMMITTEE TO MEET

The Carroll County Purchasing Committee meets Wednesday, October 25 at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Office Complex Conference Room at 625 High St., Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-4182772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

FORESTRY LANDOWNERS MEETING SATURDAY

A meeting for landowners is Saturday, October 28 at the old Farm Bureau Building beside the Fairgrounds in Camden. The meeting will be from 9 a.m. till noon. There will be sessions on Forestry Cost Share Programs, Financial Assistance, Diameter Limit Harvesting and establishing County Forestry Association. For more information Contact Kenny Herndon, County Agent for Ag and Natural Resources, U.T. Extension Service Carroll County at 731-986-1976. The University of Tennessee Offers its programs to all eligible participants and does not discriminate.

BETHEL BAPTIST HARVEST DAY

Bethel Baptist Church, 25755 Highway 22, McKenzie, and Pastor James Hazlewood invite everyone to Harvest Day Sunday, November 5. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m., and morning worship is at 11. The Bethel University Renaissance Quartet will sing at 1:15 p.m.

LONG HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH TRUTH AND TREAT

Long Heights Baptist Church hosts Truth and Treat Sunday, October 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event includes a 20-minute walkthrough Bible story, a hayride and a hotdog and chili supper. Bring your child to have fun, learn, eat and collect lots of candy!

TUMBLING CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH FALL FEST

Tumbling Creek Baptist Church, located at 2529 Tumbling Creek Road in Gleason, will host its Fall Fest 2017 on Sunday, October 29, at 6 p.m. Come enjoy food, skits, candy corridors, and trick or treating for children ages toddler through 5th grade. Kids come in costume! There will prizes awarded in each age group.

ANNUAL QUARTET CONVENTION AT CIVIC CENTER

The 38th Annual West Tennessee Quartet Convention is Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, 7 p.m. at the Carroll County Civic Center in Huntingdon.

Friday’s groups are Faith Crossing, Frog Jump Quartet, Russell Trio, Gospel Edition, Long Family, Thomas Family, The Barnetts, Gospel Road Singers and The McEwens.

Saturday’s groups are Master’s Call, Earmark, True Witness, The Finchers, Gospelaires, Living Truth, With Willing Hearts, The Ross Family, and The Jubilaires.

The will be no admission charge, however, a love offering will be taken.

Concession will be available by Jim and Linda Burcham. For more information: 731-987-3203.

PARIS, HENRY COUNTY OPERATION CHRISTMAS

Paris and Henry County is holding an Operation Christmas. Their mission is to provide Christmas gifts to children that have families that are facing financial hardships during the holidays. They also provide for the treasured elderly who have no family around for the holidays. You can donate items for Christmas packages for the children and the elderly by placing new and gently used items into a drop box at T.A.R.P. located at 1027 Mineral Wells Avenue in Paris. Elves are needed to help with wrapping and the party. Santa will be giving out gifts.

Gifts and collection suggestions are as follows: Youth — toys, games, basketballs, footballs, dolls, mittens and gloves; Adolescents — socks, under garments, t-shirts, tank tops, toiletries (lotion, soap, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste), sprays (Bath and Body Works type for girls, AXE for boys), nail polish, shampoo and conditioner sets, make up (eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara), ear buds, and books; Seniors — fleece blankets, boxes of cards, lotion, combs, brushes, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, gowns or pajama bottoms, and denture supplies; General Supplies — wrapping paper, tape, scissors, and shoe boxes. For more information contact Dora at 731-644-0026.

OVERCOMERS SUPPORT GROUP

Overcomers is a support group to help individuals and families overcome and manage addiction, anger, depression, codependency and alcoholism. Overcomers meet every Tuesday night at Overflow Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Cruz Legens at 731-514-8902 or Erin Legens at 731-514-9255.

UPCOMING CARROLL COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY EVENTS

Halloween Bingo & Costume Contest — Saturday, October 28th at the Carroll Bank & Trust community building in Huntingdon, 6-9 p.m. Big Max BBQ will be available in the concession stand along with an assortment of food and drinks. The costume contest is open to adults and children. There will not be a pet costume category this year. The Bingo grand prize will be a $100 Wal-Mart gift card.

CCHS Annual Banquet — The annual banquet and silent auction will be held on Saturday, November 11 at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McKenzie. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Catering by Church Street Catering and desserts by Mrs. Patti Hill. Silent Auction 5-8 p.m. and live auctions following dinner. Tickets are $25 and available at Huntingdon Animal Clinic, CCHS in McKenzie or Paris Veterinary Clinic. If you are interested in being an event sponsor or donating for the auction, please contact kidds@bethelu.edu.

PING PONG AT MCKENZIE FARMERS MARKET

Come to the McKenzie Farmers Market, 2451 Cedar Street, every Monday at 6 p.m. for Ping Pong. Beginners and experts are welcome, just show up with a paddle. There is no cost.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH-BRUCETON TRUNK OR TREAT

First Baptist Church-Bruceton is having their annual Trunk or Treat Wednesday, October 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The fun-filled event features music, games, bouncy house, cake walk and Trunk and Treat. No admission fee and everyone is invited! For more information, call Jan Price at 586-7119.

HUNTINGDON HEALTH AND REHAB HEALTH CARE FAIR

Huntingdon Health and Rehab, 635 High Street, is hosting a community health care fair Friday, October 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be free screenings, health displays, games, and prize drawings!

HUNTINGDON HEALTH AND REHAB COSTUME CONTEST

Huntingdon Health and Rehab is calling all ghost, goblins, and spooks to their costume contest Friday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. The age categories are as follows: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Prizes are awarded to each winner. Trickor- treating is also available for kids 12 and under.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday-Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!

UPCOMING ‘PICNIC AT THE PARK’ EVENTS

Events begin at 11 a.m. and are at Mulberry Park unless otherwise noted.

October 28 — Halloween Party November 18 — Potluck Community Lunch at Webb School December 16 — Potluck Community Lunch at Webb School

WATER AEROBICS RETURNS TO BETHEL POOL

Water aerobics has returned to Bethel pool each Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m.