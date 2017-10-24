Huntingdon School Board to Visit Schools

HUNTINGDON (October 20) — Members of the Huntingdon Special School District Board of Education will visit each of the three school sites during the annual Joint Venture on Thursday, December 7.

During the October 20 meeting at 7 a.m., board members dedicated schedule the annual meeting to visit each school site – Huntingdon Primary, Huntingdon Middle, and Huntingdon High, to listen to administrators and teachers and learn the needs of the each site.

In other business, the board approved amendments to three existing school board policy. Tennessee School Board Association recommended changes to the policy for Charter Schools within the district, policy for granting teacher tenure, and policy for separation of tenured teachers.

Jason Culbreath and Pat Dillahunty, director of schools, were absent.