CALENDAR

CARROLL COUNTY DEMOCRATIC WOMEN CHILI SUPPER

The Carroll County Democratic Women will have a chili supper Thursday, November 9 from 4-7 p.m. in the First Bank Activity Building in Huntingdon.

RELAY FOR LIFE HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS BAZAAR

The annual Relay for Life Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar is Saturday, November 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Long Heights Baptist Church, featuring baked goods, concessions and arts and crafts. The 40-plus vendors include: Audrey Anne Photography mini sessions, Plunder Jewelry, boutique clothing, Christmas décor, Tupperware, Rodan and Fields, Thirty-One bags, Taylor Made Applique, custom-made jewelry by Sherri, Scentsy candles, MB Beaded Designs Jewelry, handmade wood work, door décor, Wyldewood Soaps, All About Me Personalized Children’s Books and much more.

ENON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH HARVEST DAY

Everyone is invited to Harvest Day service at Enon Missionary Baptist Church Sunday, November 12. The church is at 13025 Highway 79 south of McKenzie. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bro. George Avery will preach at 11 a.m., followed by a noon meal. Allegiance Trio will sing at 1:30 p.m.

FALL FESTIVAL YARD SALE AT FIRST CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 16835 Highland Drive, McKenzie, will have a Fall Festival Yard Sale Friday and Saturday, November 17-18 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available. A boat and trailer raffle will be drawn Saturday. A women’s bazaar with crafts and baked goods will be Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Turkey and dressing casseroles will be sold and must be ordered by Sunday, November 13 and picked up Saturday, November 18. Call 731-352-2440 to order.

CONCERT AT GRACE BAPTIST CHURCH

Grace Baptist Church will host a concert featuring the Dove Award winning artist Brian Free and Assurance Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m. Brian Free is undeniably the most recognizable southern gospel tenor of our generation and the genre’s most awarded tenor. For more information visit their website at www.brianfreeandassurance. com.

WEAKLEY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY TO MEET

The next meeting of the Weakly County Democratic Party is Tuesday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 230 of the UTM Boling University Center. Please join us!

TARP’S ‘VOTING ON BEANS AND THINGS’

TARP’s “Voting on Beans and Things” event is November 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a chili cook-off and voter registration drive. It is located at the TARP Center for Independent Living at 1027 Mineral Wells Ave., Suite 3 in Paris. Lunch will be available. Donations are accepted. All proceeds go to Bridge the Gap Program. For questions, call 731-644-0026. Everyone is welcome. Come win the Golden Spoon with your crock-pot of chili!

DAVIS CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH REVIVAL

Revival services at Davis Chapel United Methodist Church are Sunday, November 12 through Wednesday, November 15. Service on Sunday night, November 12, begins at 6 p.m. with singing by The Fincher Quartet. Services for the remainder of the week begin at 7 p.m. Jackie Fincher, of Archer’s Chapel in Frog Jump, is the speaker. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Davis Chapel is located at 8070 Highway 22 South of Huntingdon.

SPAGHETTI SUPPER BENEFIT FOR DEMITRI BURNETTE

A spaghetti supper to benefit Demitri Burnette is Saturday, November 11 at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 619 Stonewall St., McKenzie. Tickets (sold at door) are $7 and include spaghetti, slaw, roll, dessert and a drink. A live auction will follow the meal.

VFW CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS BREAKFAST

VFW Post 4939, McKenzie, hosts a children’s Christmas breakfast on Saturday, November 18 from 6-10 a.m. Tickets are $7, all-you-can-eat. Menu includes country ham, grilled bologna, sausage, eggs, biscuits, gravy, red-eye gravy, pancakes, milk, juice and coffee.

CHRISTMAS SINGING BENEFIT AT HOPEWELL BAPTIST

Hopewell Baptist Church, 205 Hopewell Rd, Lavinia, will host a Christmas Singing Benefit on Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m., featuring the McEwens from Dyer and Gospel Edition from Milan. Proceeds will benefit local children in need for Christmas.

PARIS, HENRY COUNTY OPERATION CHRISTMAS

Paris and Henry County is holding an Operation Christmas. Their mission is to provide Christmas gifts to children that have families that are facing financial hardships during the holidays. They also provide for the treasured elderly who have no family around for the holidays. You can donate items for Christmas packages for the children and the elderly by placing new and gently used items into a drop box at T.A.R.P. located at 1027 Mineral Wells Avenue in Paris. Elves are needed to help with wrapping and the party. Santa will be giving out gifts.

Gifts and collection suggestions are as follows: Youth — toys, games, basketballs, footballs, dolls, mittens and gloves; Adolescents — socks, under garments, t-shirts, tank tops, toiletries (lotion, soap, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste), sprays (Bath and Body Works type for girls, AXE for boys), nail polish, shampoo and conditioner sets, make up (eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara), ear buds, and books; Seniors — fleece blankets, boxes of cards, lotion, combs, brushes, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, gowns or pajama bottoms, and denture supplies; General Supplies — wrapping paper, tape, scissors, and shoe boxes. For more information contact Dora at 731-644-0026.

RURAL FIRE COMMITTEE TO MEET

The Rural Fire Committee meets Thursday, November 16 at 5 p.m. at the Carroll County Office Complex Conference Room at 625 High Street, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

VETERANS DINNER

A Veterans Dinner, sponsored by American Legion Post 37, is Tuesday, November 7 at 6 p.m. at Hig’s Restaurant in McKenzie. All veterans are invited.

BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH HARVEST DAY

Bethel Baptist Church, 25755 Highway 22, McKenzie, and Pastor James Hazlewood invite everyone to Harvest Day Sunday, November 5. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m., and morning worship is at 11. The Bethel University Renaissance Quartet will sing at 1:15 p.m.

UPCOMING ‘PICNIC AT THE PARK’ EVENTS

Events begin at 11 a.m. and are at Mulberry Park unless otherwise noted.

November 18 — Potluck Community Lunch at Webb School December 16 — Potluck Community Lunch at Webb School

CHORUSES NEEDED FOR MAIN STREET CHRISTMAS

HUNTINGDON — Main Street Christmas will be here soon! It’s on Saturday, December 9, 2 p.m.– 6 p.m.

Churches or individuals interested in participating in the children’s or adult chorus groups, please call The Dixie at (731)9862100. Adult choruses will sing on the Carroll County Courthouse steps near the Live Nativity and Children’s Choruses will sing on The Hal Holbrook Theatre stage at The Dixie. Chorus slots available between 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

INMAN MIDDLE SCHOOL FUNDRAISERS

On Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the third annual IMS Holiday Market will be held inside Inman Middle School Gym located at 400 Harrison Street, Paris. Join us for a day of wonderful Christmas shopping and family entertainment. Also, a Christmas-themed Frozen Elf On A Shelf Fundraiser for teams of 6 to 12 players will be in the Escape Room that afternoon. Cost is $15 per person.

LONG HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH PERISHABLE FOOD GIVEAWAY

Long Heights Baptist Church Perishable Food Giveaways are on the second and fourth Wednesday night each month at 8 p.m. at the church located at 260 Old Paris Road in McKenzie.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD MEETS MONTHLY

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., in the former railroad depot building.

PING PONG AT MCKENZIE FARMERS MARKET

Come to the McKenzie Farmers Market, 2451 Cedar Street, every Monday at 6 p.m. for Ping Pong. Beginners and experts are welcome, just show up with a paddle. There is no cost.

WATER AEROBICS RETURNS TO BETHEL POOL

Water aerobics has returned to Bethel pool each Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m.

OVERCOMERS SUPPORT GROUP

Overcomers is a support group to help individuals and families overcome and manage addiction, anger, depression, codependency and alcoholism. Overcomers meet every Tuesday night at Overflow Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Cruz Legens at 731-514-8902 or Erin Legens at 731-514-9255.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-4182772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting winter clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday-Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!