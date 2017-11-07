Carroll County General Sessions Court

The following defendants were bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Session Court:

•Robert C. Gallimore of Paris, who is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, domestic assault, violation of an order of protection/restraining order, a schedule VI drug violation, a schedule II drug violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Brandon L. Rogers of Camden, who is charged with DUI (first offense) and prohibited weapons (attempt). Charges of expired vehicle registration and violation of financial responsibility were dismissed.

•Rashaad E. Stepter of 77 Highway 423, Lot 12, McKenzie, who is charged with aggravated burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

•••

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and/or court orders:

•Charlene T. Burcham of 55 Walnut Circle, McKenzie, who pled guilty to calling 911 in non-emergency situations (two counts). She was fined $20.

•Mark Campbell of 250 Butler School Lane, Bruceton, who pled guilty to driving on a revoked license and violation of financial responsibility. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and fined $250. A window tint violation was dismissed.

•Eunice Capps of 224 Hamilton Street, Apt. B, McKenzie, who pled guilty to writing worthless checks up to $500. No sentence listed.

•Raven Alexis Cox of Humboldt, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense) and drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended), placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, fined $500, ordered to serve 48 hours, and ordered not to drive with loss of license for one year. An open container violation and a vehicle registration violation were dismissed.

•Candace Davidson of Camden, who pled guilty to writing worthless checks up to $500. She was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, ordered to pay full restitution, and ordered to attend check writing school.

•Mike Duane Edwards of Henry, who pled guilty to theft of property up to $60,000. He was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and ordered to pay full restitution.

•Ryan Hilliard of 2235 Hebron Church Road, Bruceton, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was placed on supervised probation for six months. Charges for expired registration and violation of financial responsibility were dismissed.

•Shaquise T. Long of 325 Paul Circle, McKenzie, who pled guilty to vandalism up to $1,000. Long was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and ordered to pay full restitution.

•Sandra Lott of 2580 Renfroe Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to writing worthless checks up to $1,000. No sentence listed. A second charge of writing worthless checks was dismissed.

•Heather Rimmer of Dyersburg, who pled guilty to public intoxication. She was fined $ 50.

•Steven A. Savoy of 2108 Union Church Road, McKenzie, who pled guilty to criminal impersonation. He was fined $50.

•Justin Brent Searatt of PO Box, Hollow Rock, who pled guilty to failure to appear. He was fined $100.

•Melissa Warren Wise of 156 Forrest Circle, McKenzie, who pled guilty to driving on a suspended license. She was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and fined $100. A seatbelt violation and a child restraint violation were dismissed.

•April Wood of 104 Cedar Street, Bruceton, who pled guilty to criminal impersonation. She was fined $100.

•Shannon Armstrong of 93 Hilltop Drive, McKenzie, who pled guilty to assault. Armstrong was ordered to serve four days and placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 25 days. A charge of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment was dismissed.

•Joalyce Buffone of 112 Cherry Blossom, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to public intoxication and simple possession/ casual exchange. Buffone was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and fined $800.

•Elizabeth A. Bugg on 1305 Hinkledale Road, McKenzie, who pled guilty to DUI (by allowing). She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended except for 48 hours), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, and ordered not to drive in TN for one year.

•Cody Allen Campbell of 190 Highway 220, Cedar Grove, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense). He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, fined $350, given 48 hours in jail, and ordered not to drive with loss of license for one year. Charges of violation of financial responsibility and failure to exercise due car were dismissed.

•Elijah M. Carney II of 955 Highway 220, Cedar Grove, who pled guilty to violation of sex offender registration and probation violation. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended, except for 30 days) and placed on unsupervised probation for 10 months and 29 days. A failure to appear and a drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed.

•Jason W. Creasy of 1060 North Stonewall Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to domestic assault (two counts). He was sentenced to two terms of 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended), placed on supervised probation for two terms of 11 months and 29 days, ordered to complete anger management classes, and fined $350. Charges of probation violation and false imprisonment were dismissed.

•Jeffrey Grant Gann Jr. of Dresden, who pled guilty to theft up to $500 and failure to appear. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended except for 10 days), placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 19 days, ordered to pay restitution, and fined $200.

•Amy R. Hampton for theft of services for 1,000 or less. No sentence listed. A charge of probation violation was dismissed.

•Kamal L. Hollingsworth of 277 Knox Street, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to attempted child abuse, neglect, or endangerment. Hollingsworth was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days.

•William Hollowell of 148 Hawkins Lane, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to domestic assault. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended, except for 10 days), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, and ordered to complete anger management classes. An aggravated assault charge was dismissed.

•Brad Edward Pierce of 402 Suncrest, Apt. A5, Bruceton, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six months and fined $ 50.

•Steven A. Savoy of 2108 Union Church Road, McKenzie, who pled guilty to criminal impersonation. He was fined $50.

•Bryan Scott Watson of Gleason, who pled guilty to vandalism up to $1,000. He was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and ordered to pay full restitution.

•••

The following defendants were granted pre-trial or judicial diversions:

•Jason Armstrong of 93 Hilltop Drive, McKenzie, for child abuse, neglect, or endangerment (attempt). A public intoxication charge was dismissed.

•Autumn M. Cardenas of Hohenwald for possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Josie A. Garcia of Jackson for possession of drug paraphernalia.

••• All charges were dropped against the following persons:

•Markus Batchhelder of Lynnville for driving on a suspended license.

•Terrance Boykin of 56 Walnut Circle, McKenzie, for driving on a revoked license.

•Bradley Bean of 1200 Northwood Drive, Huntingdon, for driving on a suspended license.

•Tyrone L. Jackson of Jackson for criminal simulation.

•Jennifer Jenkins of Lexington for public intoxication.

•Kayle A. Jensen of Buchanan for driving on a suspended license, violation of financial responsibility, and a light law violation.

•Whitney Kirkpatrick of Hillview Apartments, Apt. 4, McKenzie, for driving on a suspended license.

•Alvin McClerkin of 314 Hale Street, Huntingdon, for driving on a suspended license and speeding.

•Zuella Parsons of Lexington for public intoxication.

•James Simmons of 175 Jones Street, Huntingdon, for accessory after the fact.

•Lauren M Parker of 15 Allen Trailer Park, McKenzie, for aggravated criminal trespassing, criminal trespassing, and vandalism up to $1,000.