Cats Win Second Straight in Appalachian Wireless Classic

Courtesy Bethel University Sports Information Department PIKEVILLE, KY — The Bethel Wildcats opened their 2017-18 basketball season over the weekend making the long trek to Pikeville, Kentucky to play in the Appalachian Wireless Classic. The event was held in the East Kentucky Exposition Center.

After an impressive 96-47 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian Friday night the Cats made it two in a row with a 101-58 rout of Ohio State— Mansfield Saturday afternoon. Bethel led at halftime 48-27.

For the second day, fifteen different players scored for Bethel. Chase Nappier led Bethel with 13 points and six rebounds. Isaac Edmondson had 12 points. Javonte Ellis was in double figures with ten tallies.

Bethel shot 62 percent from the floor hitting 38-of-61 shots. The Wildcats dominated the glass pulling down 44 rebounds while holding OSM to just 22. They forced OSM into 23 turnovers. In the two games forced 50 combined turnovers.

The Wildcats hit ten three-pointers but struggled from the free throw line hitting just 15-of-30 attempts. Bethel had a 46-16 points in the paint margin. Bethel’s bench outscored OSM 56-6. The Cats scored 40 points off OSM turnovers.

The Wildcats remain on the road with three games next week in the SSAC/MSC Challenge being held at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky. They face No. 4 Georgetown Thursday at 7 p.m. They meet No. 14 Pikeville Friday at 7 p.m. and then tangle with Campbellsville Saturday at 2 p.m. Bethel opens up their home schedule November 14 against Fisk University. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.