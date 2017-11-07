Breaking News
Home - ePopulate - Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

•Mark Ethan Winfield, 27, of McKenzie to Ariella Mae Austin, 27, of Nashville.

•Michael Allen Case, 38, of McKenzie to Danielle Nicole Mason, 30, of McKenzie.

•Robert Samuel Simmons, 38, of Dyersburg to Edie Catherine Cooper, 34, of Dyersburg.

•Justin Tanner Carroll, 31, of Bruceton to Stephanie Danielle White, 24, of Bruceton.

•Elijah Vidal Chapman, 25, of Milan to Constance Elise Chesser, 20, of Milan.

•Martin Dale Pinkley, 54, of Huntingdon to Sandra Gail Herrin Quillen, 57, of Huntingdon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. - Copyright / Terms of Service
css.php