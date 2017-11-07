McKenzie Police Department Reports

Counterfeit Money

Sonic Drive-In reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill on November 4. Officer Jeff Winberry took the report. No arrests have been made.

*** Driving on Revoked

Officer Jeff Winberry charged Samuel F. Dacus of Jackson with speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, and driving on a revoked/ suspended license on State Route 22 N on October 30 at 11:24 p.m. The Pontiac sedan was impounded.

*** DUI

Christopher Lee Lewis, McKenzie, was charged with driving under the influence by Officer Paul Eddlemon on November 2, 5 p.m. on Walnut Avenue.

*** Driving on Suspended

Officer Frank McGee arrested Christopher Eugene Townes of David Street for driving on a revoked license. He was stopped downtown and a license check revealed the revoked status.

*** Driving on Revoked

Steven Cole, Forrest Avenue, McKenzie was charged with driving on a revoked license on November 1 by Officer Brandon Leek. He was stopped on Main Street at 10 p.m.