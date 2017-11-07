BETHEL UNIVERSITY

Senior Art Students To Present Exhibition

The Bethel University Art Department announces Bachelor of Arts candidates Austin Toman, Daulton Burns, and Hannah Bridges will present their Senior Thesis Exhibition November 6-December 9, 2017, in the Kathy Sacks Art Gallery in Dickey Fine Arts Building. As a requirement to complete their studies at Bethel, Hannah, Daulton, and Austin have created work, collectively entitled “EVOLUTION of INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS,” that is expressive of their personal concepts, influences, and research. This promises to be an interesting exhibition, as the work of these three candidates vary widely both thematically and in medium.

The public is invited to the opening reception on the night of Thursday, November 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The work will be on display and there will be refreshments and fellowship. Each of the BA candidates will also present a short thesis defense that evening; speaking about their work, influences, how they chose to express their concepts, and the research that led to each of their choices. After each presentation, questions from those in attendance are encouraged. The reception will continue until 7:30 or until everyone goes home.

Anyone who can attend the opening reception, please do. The thesis exhibition is a moment of particular significance in the budding career of a young artist. So, any support that the Bethel community can provide is graciously welcomed.