BETHEL UNIVERSITY

Tickets on Sale Now For ‘Twinkle Ball’

McKENZIE — Tickets for Bethel University’s 6th Annual Twinkle Ball go on sale this Wednesday, Nov. 1. The Twinkle Ball is Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Baker Fieldhouse Gymnasium on Bethel’s McKenzie campus. The Twinkle Ball gives young girls and their mothers (or someone who is motherly to them) the chance to dress up and celebrate the magic of the holiday season in the girliest ways imaginable. This year’s theme is “Twinkle has been Grinched!”

Tickets are $25 for a mother/ daughter. Mothers with more than one daughter can purchase additional tickets for $7 each. Tickets can be purchased at the Bethel University Bookstore. But they must be purchased in advance by Monday, Nov. 27. For more information about the Twinkle Ball, call the Bethel Bookstore at 731-352-4094 or Myra Carlock at 731-352-4090.