Co- Owner Of Williams Furniture Dies -UPDATED

Co- Owner Of Williams Furniture Dies

Lois “Irene” Williams, 72, of Mc-Lemoresville died Tuesday, November 28 at Jackson-Madison County Hospital.

Irene and Phil owned and operated Williams Furniture in downtown McKenzie. She and Phil were married 51 years and had two grown children, Tim (Lisa) Williams and Jamie Williams Tidwell, and five grandchildren.

They opened Williams Furniture- McKenzie in 1978. McLemoresville Mayor Phil Williams is the longest serving mayor in Tennessee. Irene was the longest-serving first lady.

Mrs. Williams was born on June 17, 1945 at her home in Atwood, TN. She is the daughter of the late Wiliam Lloyd Gurley and Offie Jane Gurley. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Ray Gurley, Gene Gurley, and Robert Gurley.

Irene graduated from Atwood High School in 1963 and was Valedictorian of her class. She was employed at Kees Department Store in Milan until 1966 when she married her life-long husband, Phillip R. Williams, on March 2nd of that year and moved to Altus, Oklahoma where Phil served in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. They returned to Milan in 1970 and she became an employee of I.T.T. Inc where she worked on telephone relays and equipment. She worked there until 1976 when she and her husband, Phil, started and managed Williams Furniture Co. in McKenzie, TN, and has continued this until the present.

She is a devoted member of the McLemoresville United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer for many years, and has been active in many positions in the church, including youth leader.

She is survived by 1 sister; Janie (Max) Lawler of Manistee, Michigan. She is also survived by her husband of 51 years, Phil Williams, 2 children; Tim (Lisa) Williams of McLemoresville, Jamie (Jodey) Tidwell of St. Petersburg, FL. 5 grandchildren; Mitchell McCartney, Maisey Williams (McLemoresville, TN), Max Tidwell, Maggie Tidwell, and Emmy Tidwell (Florida).

She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, her church family, and many friends she loved so dearly.

Irene’s family would like to thank everyone for the many, many prayers, visits, calls, texts, food, flowers, gifts, and acts of kindness. We are very grateful for everyone’s love and support at this time.

The family will accept friends at Dilday Carter Funeral Home on Thursday, from 5-8PM and on Friday at McLemoresville United Methodist Church from 9-11AM.

Funeral Services to be held at McLemoresville United Methodist Church on December 1st at 11AM with burial to follow in the McLemoresville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to be made in memory of Irene Williams to: McLemoresville United Methodist Church P.O. Box 71 McLemoresville, TN 38235. Dilday-Carter Funeral Home is in charge (731)986-8281 or www.dilday.com.