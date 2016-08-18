Jessie Killebrew 1915-2016

McKenzie, Tenn. – Funeral services for Jessie “Gaga” Killebrew, 100, are Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. at McKenzie First Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Reverends Garrett Burns, R.B. Mays and Kevin Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 20, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 21, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home and 2:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Killebrew, a homemaker and avid supporter of Bethel College and Bethel College Men’s Basketball team, died Thursday, August 18, 2016 at McKenzie Health Care. She was born on December 24, 1915 in Puryear, Tenn. to C.Q. and Hattie Clark Scott. She attended McKenzie First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Sylvester Killebrew, who died October 14, 1978 and siblings, Mattie Throgmorton, Laura Claxton, Lemuel Scott and twins, Sammie Scott and Sandra Scott. .

Survivors include her daughter, Jean (Joe) McKinnie of McKenzie, granddaughter, Kim (Eddie) Moss of McKenzie, nieces, Faye (Bobby) Williams of Paris, Kathy (Wayne) Jackson of Ocoee, Florida, Rachel Winberry of Bells and a host of “children” nationwide.

Memorials may be made to McKenzie First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Youth Fund.

Brummitt -McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.