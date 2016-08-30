McKenzie Residents to Vote on Liquor by the Drink

McKenzie residents can vote on a referendum for liquor by the drink during the November 8 general elections.

Registered voters who reside in the city and those who vote by property ownership rights within the municipality can cast their vote whether or not to permit liquor to be served in restaurants.

McKenzie is the lone community in Carroll County that has package liquor stores and wine in grocery stores – both of which were passed by referendum. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant in McKenzie is the lone restaurant now serving beer with a meal.

Bruceton has package liquor and neighboring Paris has package liquor, wine in grocery stores, and liquor by the drink.

If liquor by the drink is approved by the voters in McKenzie, each qualifying restaurant would have to apply through the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and the McKenzie Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (Beer Board) for a permit to serve the beverages with a meal.