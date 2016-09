The Banner Happy Monday!

Today is our Monday at the Banner because we will be closed for Labor Day, Monday, September 5. Please call (731-352-3323) or come see us (3 Banner Row in downtown McKenzie) if you need to place an ad or news in the September 6th newspaper.

The Banner Titans Cheerleaders in McKenzie on Saturday.

McKenzie Rebels' Seniors to Sign Autographs



September 1 - Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders and McKenzie Rebel seniors will be at Merison’s (old Rural King) in McKenzie on Saturday, September 3 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The cheerleaders will arrive at 1:00 p.m. and remain until 3:00 p.m.



McKenzie Rebel seniors will be signing autographs. Meet the cheerleaders and the local Rebels. Rebel merchandise and wearable will be available for purchase along with food concessions.



