Adria Anderson Austin Crook Nov. 13, 1975 – Sept. 2, 2016 HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA – Adria Anderson Austin Crook of Huntsville, Alabama, formerly of McKenzie, Tenn. went to be with her Lord peacefully on September 2, 2016. Adria, 40, was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She alwa...

The 43rd Annual Tater Town Special is in the books. Here is a short photo montage in the link below of the events that took place. ... See MoreSee Less