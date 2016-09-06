43rd Annual Tater Town Special

By Jason Martin jmartin@mckenziebanner.com

GLEASON — The Tater Town Special in its 43rd year provided the City of Gleason with eight days of en tertainment. Hosted by the Gleason Gazelles, the festival attracted thousands of people to the quiet community.

The Junior and Grand parades on Saturday, September 3 served as the apex of the festival. Syncing together in a harmony of floats, four-wheelers, cars and horses, the parade rolled down the streets as onlookers smiled and clapped. Children of all ages lined the path as parade participants threw candy to the eager youths.

This year’s Grand Parade was co-grand marshaled by Jeff Hazlewood and members of the Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee (GDRC). Hazlewood serves as the Chief of Police for Gleason, past-president of the Gleason Rotary Club, member of GDRC and member of Gleason First Baptist Church. Hazelwood has held the position of chief for 19 years. The Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee began in 2014 with the focus of making improvements to the City of Gleason. Currently, the committee is building a memorial wall in Snider Park.

At the conclusion of the parade, crowds gathered on the Gazelle Grounds as a variety of vendors lined the area. Arts, crafts and a multitude of food vendors were on hand as Keith Dunning provided entertainment under the pavilion.

The Tater Town Special kicked-off on Saturday, August 27 as SWAG Wrestling took center stage. With scads of theatrics, wrestlers bound around the ring exciting the crowd with body slams, headlocks and well placed props. No one left the event without feeling a rush of enthusiasm.

Monday, August 29 was the Grand Marshal Reception at the Gleason First Baptist Church. Friends, family and members of the community came to the church providing great fellowship to this year’s grand marshals. Following the reception, The Good Time Singers provided a free concert.

BINGO was the name of the game on August 30 and 31. The Tuesday session was reserved for adults and was sponsored by Woodmen of the World with a cake auction during intermission. Wednesday’s BINGO was for the youth at the Gazelle Grounds.

Jim “the preaching potter” Keeling demonstrated his incredible pottery skills Thursday, September 1. Keeling, owner of Earthen Vessels Pottery, Gifts and Bistro, led the hourlong demonstration. The event centered on the use of Gleason ball clay in Keeling’s pottery. With each piece thrown, “the preaching potter” provided life lessons through Biblical interpretations showing comparisons between clay and man.

The 2016 Sweet Potato Bake Off was at the Gazelle Grounds on Friday night, September 2. Entries were turned in at the cook booth by 5 p.m. The winning entry was Ms. Mary Proulx for her Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding. Her tasty dish took the $50 Cash Prize sponsored by Simply Southern.

At 5:30 p.m., the City of Gleason was ready to rock as Flashback took the stage. Hungry patrons roamed the grounds getting plates and their stomachs full of some of the finest BBQ available. Cook teams from the Bank of Gleason, Gleason Clay, Trevathan Brothers and Imery’s (K-T Clay) provided hundreds of pounds of smoked pulled pork, bologna, ribs, chicken and plenty of sides.

Saturday morning, September 3 raced into full gear as the JC Carey Memorial 5K Run started at the Gleason School. With 82 entries, this year’s race was the largest held with some of the best times. The overall winner was Colton Delaney for the men and Veronica Rosa for the women.

In the 13 and under division, first place was Tyler Bell followed by Baker Atkins in second and Barrett Bowers in third for the men. Ellie Poole finished first and Lilly Ruesken in second with Carrington Lifsey in third for the women.

In the 13 to 19 division, Colton Delaney was first followed by Rance Morris. For the women, Veronica Rosa was first with Lillie Freeman in second and Alexis Anderson in third.

The 20 to 29 division had Ryan Delaney talking gold as Steven Hawkins and Jay Hosford brought home the silver and bronze. Melinda Jennings took first in the women’s group and Karrington Atkins came in second followed by Lauren Baker.

In the 30 to 39 division, Kenneth Coker was first followed by Josh Crawford and Rusty Sawyers. Heather Leach was first for the women with Erica Gibson and Eric Ross in second and third.

For the 40 to 49 division, Randy Davis and Todd Maxey tied for gold as Mark Spain finished in second with Kerry Futrell in third. In the women’s division, Nancy Poole was first with Wendy Maxey second and Becky Padgett taking third. The 50 to 59 division had David Lott winning first and Al Everett in second followed by Monte Cunningham. Pamela Castleman took gold and Elizabeth Lott was bronze. In the 60 and over category, Keith Tucker was first. After the parade, visitors had a chance to view the Antique Tractor and Truck Show on the school grounds. The Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee hosted the Tater Town Throwdown Disc Golf Tournament at Huggins Park. Capping off the day, the Gleason Saddle Club hosted a Mini Tractor Pull.

The week’s festivities came to a conclusion on Sunday, September 4 with a Community- Wide Worship Service hosted by the Gleason Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

