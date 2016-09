The 43rd Annual Tater Town Special is in the books. Here is a short photo montage in the link below of the events that took place. ... See MoreSee Less

McKenzie School Board to Meet

The McKenzie Special School District will hold its regular board meeting Thursday, September 8 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the McKenzie Board of Education, 114 Bell Avenue, McKenzie, TN 38201. The agenda includes: administer Oath of Office to newly elected board members, election of Board Chairman, election of Vice Chairman and treasurer, election of Tennessee Legislation Network member and alternate, adoption of agenda, consider for approval budget amendments to the McKenzie Special School District, and consider for approval amendments to the McKenzie Special School District Board of Education Policy Manual. ... See MoreSee Less