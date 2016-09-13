Breaking News
Local Attorney Charged with Sexual Battery

HUNTINGDON (September 6) – According to a report filed by the Carroll County Circuit Clerk, 67-year-old lawyer Benjamin Stark Dempsey of Huntingdon was indicted by the Carroll County Grand Jury on September 6 via accusations of engaging in unlawful sexual contact with a woman without her consent on March 10, 2016.

Dempsey’s attorney, Steven L. West, released the following statement to the media in response to the indictment:

“As the attorney for the Honorable Benjamin Dempsey, I am very concerned as to the shortfall in due process afforded Mr. Dempsey in the presentation of his case to the Grand Jury. Mr. Dempsey is not guilty and looks forward to establishing that fact.”

Bond for Dempsey was set on September 7 in the amount of $1,000.

