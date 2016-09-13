Gleason High School Crowns Homecoming Queen

GLEASON (September 9) — Gleason High School held its 2016 Homecoming Queen Friday night at Park Edwards Field. Following the introduction of the cheerleaders and the royalty court, senior Kelsey Borneman was crowned queen.

Kelsey is the daughter of Billy and Kim Borneman. She is a student council representative for the senior class and G-club, a member of the FCA leadership team, parliamentarian of the student council, member of the Beta Club, a Gleason Lady Bulldog basketball player and a member of the First United Methodist Church.

She was escorted by junior Chandler Brawner and senior Michael Hicks. Brawner is the son of Chad and Sherri

Photo by Joel Washburn/The McKenzie Banner Brawner. Hicks is the son of Mike Hicks and John and Mandy Snider.

Martha Nichols, daughter of Brent Nichols and Denise Connell, was the 2016 freshman maid. Martha is an active member in high school beta, the Gleason First United Methodist Church youth group, FCA, G-Club, 9th grade class president and a member of the lady bulldog basketball team.

She was escorted by junior Seth Bowers. He is the son of Monte and Shelly Bowers.

Heather Story, daughter of Kelly and Victoria Story, was the 2016 sophomore maid. Her escort for the evening was junior Terry McKinney, son of Shannon and Jacklyn McKinney.

Jayne-Shaye Bailey, daughter of Randy and Kelle Bailey, was the 2016 junior maid. Jayne-Shaye is a member of the First United Methodist Church and an active member in the MYF youth group. She is a member of the FCA leadership team, beta club, junior class secretary, 2016 FFA president and co-captain of the GHS Cheerleading squad. Her escorts for the evening were junior Trey Martin and senior Frazier Wilson. Martin is the son of Brian Martin and Misty McClure. Wilson is the son of Mike and Lori Wilson.

Murrie Blassingame, daughter of Mike and Carol Blassingame, was the 2016 senior maid. Murrie is a member of the Beta Club, Spanish Club, Science Club, FCCLA and yearbook staff. Murrie is also a member of the Tumbling Creek Baptist Church.

She was escorted by seniors Heath Keeling and Timothy Russell. Keeling is the son of Bill and Shelia Keeling. Russel is the son of Bobby and Sharon Russell.

The 2016 flower girl was Brinley Lehmkuhl, daughter of Kurt and Jenny Lehmkuhl. Brinley is six years old and a student in Mrs. April Corbin’s first grade class. The 2016 crown bearer was Sawyer Lampkins, son of Noah and Lesley Lampkins. Sawyer is five years old, and a student in Mrs. Sherri Brawner’s Pre-K class.