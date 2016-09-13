Madison Langevine’s ‘Homecoming’

McKenzie High School celebrated Homecoming recently, and for one student, this school year as a whole has been a homecoming of sorts.

Madison Langevine is a 15-year-old junior who just began her first year at an American high school. If she seems to fit in just fine among her classmates, it’s no coincidence. American culture, specifically the Southern variety, has been part of her reality her whole life.

Her mother, Kimberley Thouait, or “Kym”, was a student at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, before she entered an exchange program to complete her senior year in France. While there she met Fabrice Langevine, who she remained close with after she returned to the U.S. and eventually married. The two lived in France and bore two children, Madison and her sister, Ellya. (The sisters also have a younger brother, Zachary Thouait.)

Meanwhile, Kym’s mother and stepfather, Linda and Jim Arnold, returned to live in his hometown of McKenzie following his retirement from the FAA in 2003. Kym and the girls visited often with the Arnolds and other family members scattered around the nation. In fact, on an extended summer visit in 2005, Kym was the subject of a feature in The Banner titled, “Welcome Back to the U.S.A.”

Madison lived for four years in Paris, then spent several years each in other parts of France and three years in Switzerland, before returning to Nice, France to begin high school.

In an interview with The Banner, she said decided to live with her grandparents this year and attend American school, “to learn my culture, to be closer to my family here, and just to get away.”

She explained that while she speaks French and some German (from her time in Switzerland) and has a distinct French accent, English is her “first language.” She said that that’s what she’s spoken in the home her whole life, and it’s what she picked up the quickest.

When asked about the difference in the English she learned and the dialect spoken in this area, she said, “I think I’m getting used to it,” but she admitted that her writing and grammar are still stronger in French. Jim chimed in to note her confusion over the term “billfold” which she’s only ever known as a wallet.

Madison said with confidence that there was no real culture shock for her, because she’s spent so much time in the United States throughout her life. The biggest adjustment, she claimed, is that she had to buy a lot of clothes. “It’s more casual dress here. I had to adjust my style.”

Another adjustment has been the food. She explained that while in France, the cuisine tends to be healthier and fancier, but she said the food here is definitely “yummy.”

As with any new student anywhere, she of course had to meet people and remember new names. Jim gave her a jump start on that though, introducing her to 2016 MHS graduate Kelsey Spivey, who in turn introduced her to several other friends.

Caption: Left, A young Madison with her father, Fabrice, in Paris. Archive Photo/The McKenzie Banner Right, Madison (right) and sister Ellya with Kym at her mother’s home in McKenzie. Archive Photo/The McKenzie Banner

While here, Madison plans to take part in as many activities as she can. She volunteered with her grandparents at the Southern Fried and Sweet Tea Festival in August. She also attends various churches during the week, and has been named to the cast of this winter’s school play.

She joined the McKenzie Maniacs and has attended every football game so far. She’s adjusting to the American football culture as compared to the European variety with all of its own idiosyncrasies. She says it’s one of the things people ask her about the most, which isn’t surprising during late summer in America.

She also said that the school system in Europe is very different from here. There, she explained, classes change day-to-day on a weekly cycle that lasts a whole school year. Also, there is much more vacation time in Europe.

She pointed out that it’s not just the schedule that’s different, but also the teaching style. “Here, the teachers are friendly, more patient. They actually seem like friends. There, they mostly don’t really support you on a personal level.” She added that she also understands her lessons better here.

Jim chimed in again to note, “The administration here had really taken care of us.”

Caption: Left, Madison cheers for the Rebels with the McKenzie Maniacs at the Homecoming game. Right, Madison and her grandfather, Jim Arnold, volunteer at the Southern Fried and Sweet Tea Festival in August. Photos by Brad Sam/The McKenzie Banner

Madison thinks people here are just more friendly in general. “Maybe it’s because it’s smaller or because it’s the South… I don’t know.”

She’s not set on what to do after this year yet. She won’t be able to transfer the credits she earns here back to France, but it’s pretty certain she could finish her senior year here and graduate on time.

She’s not on a career track yet, either, as she would have picked out her “section” this year at her French school. At this point, she’s leaning toward going into the medical field.

The decision doesn’t have her too stressed, though. She misses her family, friends, and being close to favorite places such as Italy and Monaco. She misses the food, especially the croissants and other French pastries. “It isn’t a myth. They really are especially good.”

But she’s excited about seeing more of the U.S., the mountains and oceans. She loves meeting new people and trying new foods here.

And, she says, “It’s hard to be away, but I’ve got family here too, and they’re perfect to me. They’re great.” She added that she gets to talk to her family in France anytime she wants, and she hopes they can visit during the year.

The way she spoke of her time in McKenzie so far begged the question, “Does this feel like home yet?”

Her response: “You know… it does.”

By Brad Sam brad@mckenziebanner.com