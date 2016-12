Farm Bureau’s Glynn Mebane Retiring | The Mckenzie Banner

Farm Bureau’s Glynn Mebane Retiring Article courtesy Joan Mebane Effective December 31, 2016, Glynn Mebane of McKenzie will retire as the agency manager of Farm Bureau Insurance Services at the Carroll County Farm Bureau located in Huntingdon. Mebane began work at Farm Bureau in July of 1977 when th...