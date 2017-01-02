Two Confirmed Dead in Martin House Fire

On New Year’s night around 9:30 p.m. officers of the Martin Fire and Police Depts. received a call of a house fire at 318 Main St. When officers arrived they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Martin Fire Dept. along with multiple agencies fought the blaze for approximately four hours before they were able to extinguish the fire. Two individuals were confirmed dead and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Martin Police, Fire, and Tennessee Bomb and Arson are investigating the incident and the bodies have been sent to Memphis for autopsies.