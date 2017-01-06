MCKENZIE, Tenn. – Funeral Services for Mrs.Dorothy Dunning Bateman are at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 8, 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Mrs. Dorothy Dunning Bateman, a long-time resident of McKenzie, died peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the McKenzie Health Care Center. She was 89 years old.

Dot was born in Christmasville and spent her entire married life in McKenzie where she and her husband, Oline, were valued and active members of the community and the First Baptist Church. She was a loyal employee for many years at both the McKenzie Banking Company and McKenzie High School. Dot lived a rich and full life devoted to family and friends. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Bateman is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Oline Bateman. She is survived by two sons, Charlie and his wife, Janet, of Ocala, Florida; and Terry and his wife, Jill, of Chevy Rapids, Michigan, six grandchildren, Christopher Bateman of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jonathan Bateman of Dallas, Texas, Julia Bateman Faile of Columbia, South Carolina, Will Bateman of Washington, DC, Claire Bateman of Washington, D.C, Annie Bateman Birdsong of Athens, Georgia and six great-grandchildren Taylor, Brooke, Grant, Tate, Brooks and Madison.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church McKenzie.