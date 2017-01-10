HRBSSD – State Testing is More Rigorous With New System, Bruceton Board Told

By Ernie Smothers

smothers@mckenziebanner.com

BRUCETON (January 9) During the regular monthly meeting of the Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District, Central Data Manager Trey Crews spoke to the board about the state’s new TNReady program.

He said, “As you are aware, Tennessee schools state-wide did not perform as well on the new cut scores for 2015-2016 for TNReady TCAP as they did in previous years because the bar was set higher academically with more difficult rigors placed on the testing criteria. The testing process is a lot different for the process used previously. Testing scores fell into one of four new achievement levels, which were created through public feedback. They were: mastered (level 4), on-track (level 3), approaching (level 2), and below (level 1). These performance levels replaced the old terminology of advanced (level 4), proficient (level 3), basic (level 2), and below basic (level 1).”

He added, “I personally believe that students struggled in part due to the stakes being higher regarding their overall score. It put more pressure on them.”

Crews said, “The level of teaching at Central is still strong, but the testing itself is far more difficult. That is why scores dipped state-wide.

Duncan agreed, “The state mandated scoring system has changed, and our school system must embrace the changes and exhibit growth. Our administrators and teachers have to join together and work to get better. We must collectively embrace the challenge.”

Hurley advised board members to complete and submit director’s evaluations at the February board meeting.

Marcy Williams of the auditing firm of Alexander, Thompson and Arnold informed Director of Schools David Duncan and board members that the school systems and schools activity funds audit for Fiscal Year 2015 / 2016 revealed no findings.

Williams presented the findings to the school board in place of ATA Auditor David Hart, who was absent due to the death of his mother.

Addressing the board, Williams said, “Although the 2015 / 2016 audit for the school system and schools activity funds revealed no major findings, we did find some areas that we (ATA) want to recommend improvements for.”

She said, “For small school systems such as yours and many other school systems statewide with limited staffing, there is the perennial finding relative to segregation of duties. Although this finding is redundant in nature, we recommend that you attempt to distribute duties evenly and utilize additional people to oversee control over school system monetary functions such as payroll disbursements, purchase order protocol, and dual signatures for outgoing checks. Strengthen of controls ensures that nothing goes wrong.”

She noted that the audit did reveal problems in the high school with reconciling commissions on vending machine equipment and negative cash balances with some monetary amounts being entered later on.

She continued, “The high school had multiple three-day cash deposit violations where cash was not deposited within the required amount of time. Money that has not been deposited in the proper amount of time must be kept in a safe.”

She noted that some purchase orders at the high school were dated after the purchases of items and additional monetary amounts were entered after the purchase orders were assigned and purchases were made.

Williams stressed, “Every purchase order must be recognized and approved prior to the purchase of items.”

She further noted that the school’s former high school principal had utilized purchase orders without following established guidelines.

She concluded, “Anyone can help in viewing purchase order procedures and so forth. The more eyes viewing duties, the better.”

Williams concluded by thanking the school system for continuing to use ATA for auditing its school system and school activity funds.

At the recommendation of school board chairman Brad Hurley, the 2015 /2016 audit was approved.

At the recommendation of Duncan, board members approved state-recommended policy 4.700-testing program with high school End of Course exam scores reflecting ten-percent of the student’s final grade average for 2016 / 2017 and 15-percent for the 2017 / 2018 school year.

Prior to approval, Duncan said, “Policy 4.700 as recommended by the state calls for our school board to provide for a system-wide testing program for students that can periodically reviewed and evaluated in order to promote accountability, student progress, effectiveness of the instructional program and student learning, analyze improvement areas needed in each instructional area, assist in screening students with learning difficulties, and placement of students in remedial programs and assisting in provision of data for educational research.”

Duncan said that student scores on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program’s (TCAP) for grades three through eight will comprise 15-percent of the student’s final grade in the spring semester in the subject areas of math, reading / language arts, science and social studies.

Duncan said that a dumpster is in place outside the old football field concession stand to clean out the structure.

He added, “With the notice for bids appearing in The McKenzie Banner’s article tomorrow, we can now move forward with calling for bids for construction of the new concession stand.”

In final business, the board approved the following consent agenda: