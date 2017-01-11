Morgan Fuller Loses Battle with Cancer

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Morgan Fuller of Huntingdon, Tenn.

Morgan was an accomplished softball player, who was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a childhood cancer that is found in the head, neck, urinary tract, and reproductive organs. This type of cancer affects children beginning at the age of ten and into the teen years among children.

On the morning of September 7, 2015, Morgan could not stand up, and went to the ER at the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. There she was diagnosis with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma and a plan for treatment was developed.

Since that diagnosis, Morgan fought a valiant fight against the illness always staying focused on the positives and following the plan to attack and battle cancer.

Cancer for Morgan put everything about life in a different perspective. She didn’t take daily blessings for granted.

Morgan learned that there are people that will rally around you in times of sickness and there are many that will be lifelong friends. Morgan came to realize that the sickness was a blessing when it came to that aspect because if she hadn’t got sick there would have been relationships that she would have never developed.

While speaking to the audience at Relay for Life in June 2016, Morgan asked rhetorically, “What if you woke up tomorrow and only had the things you thanked God for yesterday.”

Through her journey, Morgan met many people at Vanderbilt going through similar struggles. Those meetings deepened her faith and love in mankind. Morgan said that although she wouldn’t want anyone else to go through it. She also has met people that if she could take away their pain, she would.

Morgan realized that God had a plan for her life and put her trust in His hands.

——–

The McKenzie Banner staff extends our deepest condolences to the family of Morgan Fuller during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements and additional information will be provided when available.