Morgan Fuller 1999-2017

Ms. Morgan Sara Fuller, age 17, of Huntingdon, Tennessee, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at her home.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00PM on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Lynn Stapleton and Cliff Carter officiating. Burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Morgan was born on March 3, 1999. She was a Senior at Huntingdon High School and played Huntingdon Fillies Softball. Morgan was an example to us all with her unveiling faith and her love for helping others. She is preceded in death by: Grandparents, Arthur C. Fuller, Lois Baumgardner, and Bill Baumgardner.

She is survived by: Parents, Jeff and Wanda Melton Fuller of Huntingdon, Tennessee; Brother, Matthew (Hayle) Fuller of Huntingdon, Tennessee; grandparents, Billy and Polly Melton of Huntingdon, Tennessee; and a host of Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.

The family will receive friends at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 1-8 p.m. and then on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: FullerStrong account at Carroll Bank & Trust.

Dilday-Carter Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements (731)986-8281 or www.dilday.com.