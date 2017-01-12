William Lee Smothers 1946-2017

Mr. William Lee Smothers, 70, of Huntingdon, Tennessee died Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Life Care Center in Bruceton.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:30 AM in the Chapel of Chase Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Humbles Cemetery. Bro. Wayne Holmes and Bro. Alex Hilliard will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends in the Cherrywood Room of Chase Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

Mr. Smothers was born March 30, 1946 in Huntingdon, Tennessee, to the late Thomas Leo and Mary Belle (May) Smothers.

He is survived by his wife Linda (Hurt) Smothers; two daughters, Laura DeVille (husband Stoney) and Rachel Williams (husband Dan); one brother, Joe Smothers (wife Lana) all of Huntingdon. He also leaves nine grandchildren.

Chase Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information, call the Main Line: 731-986-0500 or Obituary Line: 731-986-0601.