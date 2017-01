Meet & Greet Congressman David Kustoff

3:30-4:30 p.m.,

Kustoff is a Republican,who represents the 8th District in West Tennessee.

The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce will host a ‘meet and greet’ for new Congressman David Kustoff of Memphis fromTuesday, January 17, at the Chamber office at 2508 E. Wood St., Paris.