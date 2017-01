Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a legislative breakfast for its members to address State Representative Tim Wirgau and Senator John Stevens.

Both will be present to provide information on the current legislative session.

When Monday, January 23, 2017, 8:00 a.m.

Where

Ann & Dave’s, 2613 E. Wood St., Paris

Please RSVP to twilson@paristnchamber.com

or call the Chamber office at 731-642-3431