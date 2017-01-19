First-Class Postage Increases Sunday, January 22

First-Class stamps will increase to 49 cents on Sunday, January 22. The cost for mailing a one-ounce, first-class letter returns to 49 cents from its current rate of 47. The price had dropped from 49 cents to 47 cents in April 2016, the first time first-class postage had declined in 97 years.

Josh Matheny, postmaster at the United States Postal Service in McKenzie, said the cost of each additional ounce will remain unchanged. A two-ounce first-class letter increases to 70 cents from the current rate of 68.

Some of the most popular services are also increasing. Matheny said patrons at the McKenzie facility often utilize the services of Priority Flat Rate Envelopes, which are increasing from $6.80 to a new price of $7.20. Overnight Priority Express packages are increasing from $22.95 to $23.75.

Forever First-Class stamps can be purchased for 47 cents on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21. After that, expect to pay the new rate of 49 cents.

Forever stamps, purchased at any price, are valid until used.