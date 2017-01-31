Bethel Students Headed to Cali Colombia

McKENZIE (January 26) – Bethel University’s Global Studies is headed to Cali Colombia for a service-learning trip. Professor Stacie Freeman is heading her fourth trip to the sister Cumberland Presbyterian primary and secondary school in the country of Colombia, South America. Some of those Colombian students enroll at Bethel, a Cumberland Presbyterian Church-sponsored university, once they complete their high school studies.

Students travel between the dates of May 13 and 23 and will assist with teaching English at the school founded in 1925 by Reverend Walter Swartz. Students will also travel to the nearby Andes Mountains, tour museums and churches, and learn about the country, and fly to Caragena, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

This trip is limited to traditional Bethel University students, who each must raise approximately $1,650 each. Anyone wishing to help with the cost of the trip, please e-mail freemans@bethelu.edu.