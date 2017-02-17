HPD Makes Drug Arrest

On Thursday, February 16, 2017 at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers from the Huntingdon Police Department executed a search warrant at 159 Williams Street in Huntingdon. Drug Investigator Joey Hedge obtained the warrant after being informed of a high volume of traffic in and out of the residence. A resident at that address, Beverly Cole, age 44, was arrested after the officers found 7.4 grams of ice or crystal meth, 5 grams of cocaine, oxycodone pills, Xanax pills, pipes, spoons, scales and other paraphernalia. Ms. Cole is free after making bond in the amount of $10,000. She was charged with multiple drug charges of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of narcotics and also possession of drug paraphernalia. She will be arraigned in Carroll County General Sessions Court on February 22.