Carroll County Tower, Dispatch Upgrades Near Completion

MCKENZIE (February 16) — A three-year project to improve the radio communications of all emergency service providers in Carroll County is nearing completion.

During an interview with The Banner, Carroll County Fire Department Chief Terry Bradshaw said the project to purchase digital portable radios for area municipal law enforcement and fire departments and install additional dispatch communication towers throughout the county is nearing completion. This is a significant upgrade from the analog radios used in the past.

He said, “We have installed new communication towers on Hico Road in McKenzie, Huntingdon and Trezevant and erected new antennae in Bruceton and Cedar Grove. Although the towers are connected via microwave, each is self-powered by its own generator and can operate independently of the others. That will prove beneficial if one or more towers are damaged by storms and so forth.”

He added, “I am considering relocating the transmission tower that is not being used at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department to the Buena Vista area to add additional radio transmission coverage.”

Previously, the lack of communication towers in some parts of the county left emergency responders with no communications back to dispatch.

Bradshaw said that Carroll County Commissioners approved expending approximately

$200,000 for the purchase and installation of 34 digital communication radios for emergency departments and erecting of a communications tower that will be erected behind the Carroll County Jail.

He said, “I am still working to obtain some permits from with the Federal Communications Commission for the new tower that will be built at the jail, but once I receive the permits, the tower will be erected quickly.”

Bradshaw noted that, in all, 34 portable radios will be programmed and distributed as follows: Bruceton Fire Department-five; Bruceton Police Department-four; Hollow Rock Police Department-four; Hollow Rock Fire Department-two; Clarksburg Police Department-four; McLemoresville Fire Department-five; Trezevant Fire Department-seven and Trezevant Police Department-three.

Construction of the county’s $810,834 hardened dispatch facility to house the emergency services dispatch center, Emergency Management Agency, and the Carroll County Fire Department on the campus of the Carroll County Jail by Barger Construction is underway.

Carroll County Mayor Kenny McBride said the decision was made to structurally reinforce the whole dispatch facility rather than build a hardened bunker.

He said, “The training room in the dispatch facility is where all emergency personnel will stage in the event of an emergency, so it makes sense to harden that portion of the structure as well.”

Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson said uniting all county law enforcement and emergency personnel on the Carroll County Jail campus will prove beneficial to sustaining critical safety and response operations in the event of a catastrophe.

He said, “When the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department moved from the jail to the 911 Dispatch building in downtown Huntingdon, the separation caused logistical problems to arise due to the separation of services between our department and the jail. When the sheriff’s department moved back to the jail, logistic problems occurred via our physical separation from dispatch. All of those problems will be remedied once we are on the same campus.”

He continued, “I am very impressed with the build quality of the hardened dispatch facility. Over 150-feet of concrete was poured into the footing of the facility with rebar embedded deeply into the concrete at ten-inch centers. Although hardening a structure costs more, I can definitely see where the money is being spent. The building’s strength will allow it to stand up to extreme winds and debris. We will be able to keep going if things get rough.”

He added, “When things are at their worst is when all county emergency response services are busiest. It will be great to have Carroll County Emergency Management Director Janice Newman and Carroll County Fire Chief Terry Bradshaw working inside the secured, hardened facility alongside county emergency dispatch personnel. The close proximity of emergency response leadership in one structure with county law enforcement nearby in the county jail will pay big dividends for the county in the event of tornadoes or other natural disasters.”

He concluded, “I’m glad that the county is building this facility. It bodes well for the future security of all county citizens.”

On October 10, Carroll County Commissioners approved a capital outlay note in the amount of $550,000 to construct the hardened dispatch bunker. Earlier, the county received a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to help fund the project.

McBride said the $550,000 County Commission capital outlay note and $300,000 received via CBDG will pay for the new construction and will not affect the county’s tax rate or services currently provided.

McBride said the construction contract with Barger specifies the new dispatch building be completed in 210 days.

He said, “The foundation of the facility is poured and work crews should be back at the site tomorrow. Weather has hampered the project some, but I expect the project to be completed in June.”

He added, “The structure is not a bunker due to the building being completely above ground. In addition, the structure can sustain 200 mph winds and will enable emergency operations personnel located inside to continue providing uninterrupted services in the event of a natural disaster.”

Once the hardened bunker is completed, relocating the communications equipment from the dispatch facility located on Paris Avenue in downtown Huntingdon to the facility on the Carroll County Jail campus will cost an estimated $150,000.

Regarding the new radio dispatch transmission tower, McBride said, “The tower is on-site behind the Carroll County Jail. Once Carroll County Fire Chief Bradshaw receives the necessary permits from the FCC, the tower should be erected quickly.”

By Ernie Smothers smothers@mckenziebanner.com