Carroll Lake Stocked with Bluegill

McKENZIE (February 14) — Valentine’s Day was sweeter as the recently refilled Carroll Lake comes back to life with the addition of 45,000 bluegill and redear fish. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stocked the agency-owned 100-acre lake with hatchlings from the Humboldt hatchery. TWRA representatives Dylan Cox and Hunter Henley emptied the tank filled with 80 percent bluegill and 20 percent redear.

Tim Broadbent of TWRA said bass will be introduced in a few months and catfish in the fall of 2017.

Carroll Lake emptied after the flood gates were damaged in a June 2014 flood. In January 2017, the newly installed gates were closed to allow water to begin filling the lake. Recent rains expedited the process and the fish were introduced on February 14.

Broadbent said no boating or fishing is allowed on the lake until the year 2020. The three years will allow fish to mature and populations to be sustainable. Area residents are welcome to enjoy the grounds around the lake, said Broadbent.