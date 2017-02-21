Rebels Crowned District 13A Tournament Champions

McKenzie Defeats Huntingdon in Barnburner, 53-50

By Ernie Smothers smothers@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (February 20) — Before a capacity crowd inside Bethel University’s Crisp Arena, the McKenzie Rebels, fueled by fierce inside scoring by Brandon Baucum and Tyler King and three-point marksmanship of eventual tournament Most Valuable Player Preston Henderson, avenged its regular-season sweep by Huntingdon to defeat the Mustangs in a titanic clash, 53-50.

Rebels 53, Mustangs 50

McKenzie jumped out to a 10-3 lead at the 5:31 mark of the first period via respective treys by Henderson and Baucum and a deuce and two charity swishes by King. Battling back, Huntingdon combined a deuce and two charity stripe conversions by Jeremiah Pearson and a Keeton Bailey deuce off the glass before Baucum scored via putback and Henderson bottomed a trifecta to give McKenzie an 18-10 lead at the start of the second canto.

The Rebels built its lead to 26-15 via trifectas by Paul Watkins and Henderson before Huntingdon ignited offensively for an 11-1 run via two deuces and a trey by Bailey and a Davion Phillips putback to trail, 26-24, at the 2:53 mark of the second frame.

Following a Rebel timeout, McKenzie responded as Baucum netted a three-pointer and two free throw swishes to give his team a 32-26 lead at the half.

In a fast, furious, and very physical third period of play, Huntingdon combined a trey, deuce and two charity tosses by Pearson and a steal and score by Dylan Johnson to counter two Baucum deuces and two deuces and two free throw conversions by King to outscore McKenzie, 11-10, and trail, 42-37 at the start of the fourth period.

As fans for teams stood and cheered, play on the court escalated as Huntingdon coupled two free throw conversions by Pearson, a Johnson deuce in the paint, and a Tyrese Mebane steal and score to cut McKenzie’s lead to 46-43 at the 5:40 mark. At the 3:58 mark, Rebel Baucum fouled out while battling for a rebound under the McKenzie basket as tensions rose between the squads.

Following a Mustang timeout, Huntingdon tied the contest, 47-47, at the 1:51 mark via two Pearson charity swishes and a miraculous save and assist by Bailey to Johnson. Undaunted, Rebel Henderson ignited the Rebel fans by burying a three-pointer from the right side. Answering, Bailey drilled a trey from the right side as the game score knotted at 50-50 with 51.3 ticks left on the game clock.

Following a Rebel timeout, McKenzie inbounded the ball and spread its offense to devour time from the clock before King was fouled and sent to the line with 16.6 seconds remaining in regulation. King missed the first free throw but connected on the second to give his squad a narrow, 51-50 lead. Huntingdon quickly inbounded the ball and raced past half court before Mustang Coach Jonathan Kee called for timeout with 9.4 seconds remaining.

As Huntingdon inbounded the ball, Rebel Bryce Wiggins stole the ball and was fouled with 5.0 seconds on the game clock. Stepping to the line, Wiggins missed the first before sinking the second shot as McKenzie led, 52-50.

At the 2.9 mark, Henderson stole the ball as Huntingdon was assessed a technical foul for calling for a timeout when the squad had none remaining. Henderson converted on one of two free throw attempts and McKenzie inbounded the ball as time expired and the Rebels celebrated its hard-fought, District 13A Championship win.

McKenzie was led via the scoring of Brandon Baucum (18), Preston Henderson (15 points including four treys), Tyler King (12), Bryce Wiggins (4), Paul Watkins (3) and Dajour Edmondson (1).

Huntingdon was paced via the production of Jeremiah Pearson (21), Keeton Bailey (14), Davion Phillips (7), Dylan Johnson (6) and Tyrese Mebane (2).

Lions 57, War Eagles 46

In the consolation game, West Carroll, fueled by the scoring of Aaron Heckert (trey, deuce) Jeremiah took a 9-8 lead over Dresden at the end of the first frame.

Battling back, the Lions coupled a Dresser Winn slam-dunk and deuce with a Quincey McDonald jumper and charity swish and assist to Winn in the paint to cut the War Eagles lead to 26-23 at the half.

Following the late second period exit of War Eagle Jack Johnson via ankle injury, Dresden tied the contest via inside consecutive scores in the paint by Keilan Rooks and another dunk by Winn to tie the score at 32-32 before combing three Winn deuces and a Rooks buzzer-beating deuce to lead West Carroll at the start of the final canto, 43-35.

Despite a trey and two deuces by War Eagle Chase Nash, the Lions began to pull away via three deuces and a third slam dunk by Winn as Dresden claimed a tough, 57-46 win over West Carroll.

Dresden was led via the scoring of Winn (30), Rooks (12), McDonald (7), Drake Yates (5) and Dylan Yates (3).

West Carroll was paced offensively by Bryant (12), Nash (12), Aaron Heckert (12), Jack Johnson (4), Carson Lee Robinson (3), Zach Heckert (2) and Joey Fowler (1).

In higher-seed Region 7 satellite action on Friday, February 24, D13A #1-seed McKenzie hosts D14A #4-seed Halls; D13A #2-seed Huntingdon hosts D14A #3-seed Trenton; D13A #3-seed Dresden travels to D14A #2-seed Union City and D13A #4-seed West Carroll travels to D14A #1-seed Humboldt. Game times were not announced at press time.

District 13A Academic Team included: Paul Watkins, Brandon Baucum, Tyler King and Bryce Wiggins of McKenzie; Dylan Johnson of Huntingdon: Trent Boyd and Mason Boyd of Clarksburg; Grant Davis of Hollow Rock-Bruceton; Jack Johnson of West Carroll; Jordan Mitchell, Dresser Winn, Kyle Hutcherson and Dylan Yates of Dresden and Landon French and Brock Smalley of Big Sandy.

District 13A All-District Team included: McKenzie-Brandon Baucum, Dajour Edmonson, Tyler King; Huntingdon-Keeton Bailey-Most Valuable Player, Jeremiah Pearson, Tyrese Mebane; West Carroll-Jack Johnson, Zach Heckert, Chase Nash; Hollow Rock-Bruceton-Grant Davis; Gleason-Lucio Solano; Dresden-Dresser Winn, Quincy McDonald; Big Sandy-Landon French.

District 13A All-Tournament Team Included: Most Valuable Player Preston Henderson, Bryce Wiggins, Jeremiah Bryant, Dylan Johnson, Keeton Bailey, Jeremiah Pearson, Brandon Baucum, Tyler King, Keilan Rooks and Dresser Winn.

District 13A Defensive Team-McKenzie-Tyler King; Huntingdon-Tyrese Mebane and Davion Phillips; West Carroll-Jack Johnson; Dresden-Quincey McDonald.

District 13A Coach of the Year-Huntingdon- Jonathan Kee.