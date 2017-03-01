Henry Woman Dies In Fire

By Shannon McFarlin WENK/WTPR News Director

Henry, Tenn.—An elderly woman died in a fire early this morning in Henry. Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said following the initial investigation, it appears the fire was “strictly accidental” and no foul play was involved.

Jane Cole died near the front door of her home at 1515 Lumber Rd. Belew said Ms. Cole was in her 90s.

The Henry Volunteer Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene and found the home on fire. The Henry Fire Department extinguished the fire quickly.

Once firefighters entered the home, they found Cole’s body at the front door. Belew said investigation showed that it appeared she had tried to get out of the house and had opened one of the doors, but could not open the security door.

Investigator Gary Vandiver is in charge of the investigation, Belew said, with assistance from the State Bomb and Arson Squad and Crime Technician Danny Tucker.

Belew said the electricity was off in the residence.