Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Presents: The Amazing Wild Turkey

The Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Discovery Series:

“THE AMAZING WILD TURKEY”

presented by Laura French

Sat. Mar. 18th from 1:00 – 3:00 pm

At the Refuge Visitor Center

Surely you have seen them walking across the road, or in a nearby field, maybe even flying down from a tree roost. The wild turkey is a fairly common site in Tennessee, but how much do you know about this unique looking bird? What happened to the turkey and why did they make such a dramatic comeback? Join us on Saturday, March 18th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville, TN as we present a brand new program featuring the Amazing Wild Turkey.

Laura French will walk us through some past history as well as life history facts about this intelligent bird. We will discuss what is a “grand slam” and look at the five different subspecies of wild turkey. Participants will get practical experience looking for and reading turkey sign as well as deciphering the different communication sounds turkeys make. For those getting ready for turkey season, or families just wanting to know more about the wild turkey, this program will be very informative and interactive.

For those wishing to see live turkeys, we invite you to take a drive on the refuge, especially early in the morning or later in the evening. Wild turkeys can often be seen in the open fields or wooded edges along refuge roads. Sometimes turkeys can also be found along the nearby Britton Ford Hiking Trail which opens to the public during daylight hours beginning March 16th.

Whereas the refuge visitor center is always open Monday – Saturday from 8:00 – 4:00 pm, please note The Amazing Wild Turkey program is only from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Entry to the event and to the visitor center is free. For more information about this event or the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge please call 731-642-2091.