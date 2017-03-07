Frank Tate Named Director of McKenzie Industrial Board

McKENZIE — Frank Tate is the new full-time executive director of the McKenzie Industrial Board.

Tate was unanimously selected by the nine-member board to fill the vacancy of Billy Barksdale, who retired in mid-2016 after a 20-year career.

Tate began his service to the McKenzie community on March 1 and will work in in the community as the executive director for economic and workforce development.

He is residing in McKenzie and soon will be joined by his wife, Holly, and two pre-school aged daughters.

Tate comes to McKenzie from Kentucky, where he worked as a regional economic development manager for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. In that role, Tate was involved with business recruitment, development, job creation and assisting business and industry with location and expansion opportunities across Western Kentucky.

“My professional experience began in the United States Navy, where I served for 10 years before joining Blue Star Consultants, a workforce development firm. As a veteran, I am passionate about working with transitioning service members to find permanent and meaningful career opportunities as civilians through job location and educational development.”

Tate is a 2001 graduate of Apollo High School in Owensboro, Kentucky. He is a 2013 graduate of Kaplan University, a degree he earned while serving active duty in the Navy.

His military record included: training certificates and qualifications while serving in the US Navy, was in recruit training, graduating in March of 2003; Quartermaster A School, May of 2003; Marine Corp Infantry Training MOS 0331 and 0311, March 2007, Marine Corps – Small Craft Course, May 2007; and pins received were Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and Expeditionary Warfare Specialist.

“The McKenzie community is reminiscent of my roots in Kentucky and my family looks forward to making McKenzie our new home,” said Tate.

“I plan to hit the ground running over the next three months and begin meeting with local business and industry leaders to better understand McKenzie’s competitive advantages, assets and neighboring communities. These relationships will be crucial to the success and future of McKenzie.”

He concluded, “It is my honor to work for this great community and with everyone that calls McKenzie home. I look forward to getting to know each of you as we continue to make McKenzie a great place to live, work and play.”

Monica Heath of McKenzie continues to serve as the administrative assistant for the McKenzie Industrial Development Board.

The office is located at 84 Bruce Street, McKenzie in the former railroad depot building.