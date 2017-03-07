Woman Injured When Tree Crashes Through House

McKENZIE (March 2) — A McKenzie woman says she was blessed to only receive minor injuries when a giant oak tree crashed through her home at 298 Paris Street on Thursday morning.

Linda Harris, an associate of McKenzie Health Care and Rehabilitation, was home with husband, Johnny when the huge tree crashed through their kitchen, carport, and storage area. Around 5:30 a.m., Johnny, an associate with the City of McKenzie, was getting ready for work when the electricity went out. Linda headed toward the kitchen to retrieve a flashlight when the tree came through the roof, slightly striking her in the head and sending debris from the tree and roof onto her foot.

Johnny was preparing to transport her to McKenzie Regional Hospital when he discovered that one of their two cars was covered by the tree. As he headed toward to the other car, Fire Chief Brian Tucker arrived and cautioned Harris to stay away from the other vehicle because a downed utility line lay across it. Tucker provided transportation to the hospital, where Linda was treated and released.

Johnny Harris was thankful to his neighbors, who were eager to provide any assistance possible.