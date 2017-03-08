Huntingdon Arrests Person for Arson

On Monday, March 6, 2017 at 4:10 p.m. the Huntingdon Fire & Rescue was notified of a residence on fire at 1345 Northwood Drive. The fire department responded and quickly extinguished the flames.

It was determined the fire had started in multiple places at the same time and appeared to be deliberately set. The matter has been under investigation and today a person that resides there, Michael Evans Davis, age 36, confessed to Investigator Johnny Hill that he had deliberately set the fires. The home is owned by his father, Mr. Dalton Davis. Mr. Davis was not home at the time the fires were set. Michael Davis has been arrested and charged with Arson.

I’m very proud of the quick response of our fire department in putting this fire out, said Walter Smothers, director of Huntingdon Public Safety.