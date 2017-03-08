Phone Caller Scamming Commercial Electric Customers in Carroll County

Carroll County Electric Department has indicated some commercial electric customers have received phone calls from someone attempting to scam them.

The caller indicates he or she is representing Carroll County Electric and the electric service to their business will be disconnected if a payment is not made. Customers immediately starting calling to let Carroll County Electric Department know about the scam. So far, it appears commercial businesses have been the primary target for these types of calls. Calls began in the McKenzie area on Wednesday morning and have transitioned to the Huntingdon area by mid-day.

The caller states he has a work order to disconnect power to the location if the balance is not paid. The scammer gives a 1-800 phone number and extension for the customer to call, 1-800-807-8727 Ext. 0, along with a “case or reference number” as an attempt to make the call seem more realistic. Carroll County Electric advises you to NOT call this number.

Carroll County Electric Department is not calling customers making these claims, and individuals should never give personal information out over the phone. If you ever receive a call from someone claiming to be Carroll County Electric and you suspect something does not seem right, we encourage you to hang up the phone and call us directly. This will give you an opportunity to verify your account information with Carroll County Electric and to report the scam.

Similar scams have been associated with this same phone number at other utilities across the country. The scam seems to be targeting businesses in our area, but individuals should also be watchful as well!

For more information on how to identify a phone scam, please visit the Federal Trade Commission consumer information webpage provided in the following link. (https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0076-phone-scams)