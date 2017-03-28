Carroll County Man Arrested in Weakley County After Harassing Driver

Based on a call made to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on Monday night, March 27 at 10 p.m., a woman was driving on Hwy 22 between Dresden and Gleason when a vehicle behind her flashed its headlights and she pulled over. A man approached her car and stated he had found out his wife had cheated on him and he was looking for someone to ” console ” him. The woman told him no and rolled up her window. The male driver then swerved in front of her and tried to get her to stop. Officers responded but made no contact with the vehicle.

The victim got a tag number from the vehicle and the man has been identified as Nathan J. Adams of Carroll County. He had an active warrant from Carroll County for domestic assault. He was located by Weakley County Deputy Neil Cantrell on Hunt Road near Palmersville on Tuesday morning, March 28 and arrested after a short foot chase. He was arrested on the domestic assault warrant from Carroll County and will face Weakley County charges for evading arrest and resisting arrest.