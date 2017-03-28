No Damage Reports from Heavy Rains

Heavy rains throughout west and middle Tennessee created flooding and tornadoes. Decaturville was hit with a tornado and Bradford had widespread flooding.

A few roads were temporarily flooded in Carroll County during the heaviest of afternoon rains. U.S. 79 in Trezevant, Holly Hills Road near McKenzie were temporarily flooded. Ping pong-size hail hit northeast of Paris. Water was over State Route 124 east of Stafford Store Road, and some rural roads throughout the region were temporarily flooded.

Carroll County Mayor Kenny McBride said the county reported no damage to roads. Walter Smothers, director of Public Safety in Huntingdon reported no damage. McKenzie Police Chief Craig Moates had no reports of flooding inside the city. Moates said the water was high in many of the ditches, however, officers had no reports of closed streets.

Meteorologist Eddie Holmes of Jackson, formerly of McKenzie, said the National Weather Service had no weather-related damage reports from Carroll County.

Nichole Lawrence, public information officer for the regional office of TennesseeDepartmentof Transportation had no reports of damage in Carroll County. Much of the water receded quickly, said Lawrence.

Photo Courtesy Shelby Nichole Hames