Pictorial History: Rainy Cedar Street 1960s

 

Above, A rainy night in downtown McKenzie, early 1960s. File photo originally published in “A Pictorial History of McKenzie, Tennessee,” by The McKenzie Banner in October 2004. The above photo was made in black and white in the 1960s and the photo below was made in color February 13, 2016. The photos are approximately 50 years apart in age. Photos were made by James Loyd Washburn (1960s) and his son, Joel Washburn (2016). James made the above photo with a Speed Graphic film camera. Joel’s photo (below) was made with a Canon D7, Mark II digital camera.

