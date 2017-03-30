ECD Commissioner to Visit Carroll County

Bob Rolke, Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, is holding a town hall meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 1:30 p.m. at the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center, 191 Court Square, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

Bob Rolfe was sworn in on March 1, 2017 by Gov. Bill Haslam to serve as the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The department is responsible for recruiting business and industry to the state as well as Tennessee’s overall economic growth. Mr. Rolfe has more than three decades of experience in business and investment banking in Tennessee. Before joining TNECD, Mr. Rolfe held the position of CEO and chairman of Medical Reimbursements of America, Inc., a company that provides specialty reimbursement solutions to improve financial performance for hospitals and health systems nationwide. In addition to his CEO role, he also served as the company’s CFO, overseeing accounting and finance matters. Prior to his time at MRA, Mr. Rolfe co-founded West End Holdings in 2011, a Nashville-based private equity partnership. From 2005 to 2011, he was chairman and CEO of MyOfficeProducts, Inc., a $125 million office supplies distributor that he grew and sold to HiTouch, Inc. He spent the first 18 years of his career as an investment banker at J.C. Bradford and Co. – See more at: http://tn.gov/ecd/article/bob-rolfe#sthash.UwovmzvF.dpuf