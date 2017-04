Storm Damage?



The McKenzie Banner is seeking photos of Monday morning storm damage in the local area.



It was a very windy night with downed trees, utility poles, and damaged buildings.



Please send those via Facebook to us and indicate the location of the damage. We will publish some in the newspaper. Thanks in advance for your help.

You may also submit photos via our email banner@mckenziebanner.com or call 731-352-3323.