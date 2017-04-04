Weakley County Community Fiber Forum Centers on Cost, Funding Mechanism

City of Martin to install fiber citywide

By David Fisher

Dresden Enterprise News Writer

Approximately 50 citizens gathered in the Circuit Courtroom at the Weakley County Courthouse Thursday night, to provide input regarding a new online fiber internet service proposed for rural Weakley County.

The total price tag for the project is estimated at $42 million, with the fiber company paying half of the cost and the remaining $21 million to be paid by Weakley County government. This would cost county taxpayers approximately $800,000 per year for 30 years. The project involves installing fiber to rural Weakley County. Municipalities would fund the installation within their boundaries, at each government’s discretion.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, who has promoted bringing fiber internet into the county for the past year-and-a-half, discussed the necessity of having high-speed internet available to the citizens of Weakley County.

He said over a year ago, his office was contacted by a representative of West Kentucky and Tennessee Telephone Cooperative (WK&T) of Mayfield, about building a fiber network system for Weakley County. Initially, the discussion involved installing a fiber network primarily in the Martin area that exceeds internet speeds the current providers in the area are capable of supplying. However, Bynum said he told WK&T that, while he supports Martin getting the service, for him to get behind the project, he needed a plan to encompass the entire county.

Bynum said, “We have citizens in the northern part of the county that have virtually no internet service at all.”

He stated, last year, the State of Tennessee conducted a survey to determine what the need and deficiencies are regarding broadband service. Based on the standard of having an internet speed of 25 megabytes down and three up, the survey revealed that 18.0 percent of all Tennesseans are underserved as far as broadband service availability is concerned. This internet speed is about the maximum currently possible in Weakley County under the existing internet providers. He argued this is where the demand is today, on average. But to meet the growing demand for more and more devices utilizing the internet, it will be necessary to increase the speed.

Bynum stated the existing copper cable technology is not capable of expanding its speed to accommodate demand. And whatever replaces it will require a huge financial investment, so it must be sustainable for the next 20-30 years.

Mayor Bynum attributed the decrease in population in Weakley County partly to the lack of jobs, and without adequate internet capability, he stated the problem will likely get worse.

Regarding the agricultural industry, which is the largest in Weakley County, Bynum stated it is increasing in technology, as well.

“But, we still have a long way to go toward having all of this figured out,” Bynum said.

The City of Martin has already contracted with WK&T to install fiber citywide, said Bynum.

“There was some discussion in the beginning that we wanted to do it countywide,” Bynum said. “We wanted every municipality on board and for the unincorporated areas to get the service. But, when we took a look at it, there were obvious hurdles on both the county side, and the municipalities’ side. Leaders in some of the municipalities say that this is just not financially feasible. So, what we decided to do was let people break away and if they can make their side work, we’ll let them go forward. We won’t stand in their way and make it an all-or-none project. We didn’t feel like it was fair to any municipality, for one area to stand in the way of growth for anyone else. So, Martin has moved forward.” He said Martin opted to fund the internet project through a utility fee.

The cost to the City of Martin is approximately $9 million, which amounts to $328,000 annually for the next 30 years. Mayor Randy Brundige stated there are sufficient funds in the budget to cover the cost of installing the high-speed fiber without borrowing any money.

He explained WK&T is offering other cities the same deal that they made with Martin, which involves the fiber company paying for half of the installation costs and the municipality paying the other half.

However, Bynum acknowledged, due to a smaller tax base, it would be difficult for some of the other cities to fund such a project. “We have not figured out how to make that work, if it even does work,” he said.

When asked why WCMES doesn’t install the fiber, Bynum stated that it’s his understanding, if they provide the service to any county resident, they must provide it to all residents, which is not financially feasible.

He stressed that members of the Weakley County Commission have told him there is absolutely no way they are going to raise property taxes. “I’m in full agreement with them,” Bynum said. “But, we’ve got to figure it out, because, not only do I think it’s important, there’s a groundswell of community members who think it’s important to provide those services.”

Bynum added he discovered that there were unserved or underserved areas not only in Palmersville, Dukedom and Latham, but in some instances, at locations just outside local municipalities. He mentioned one resident who resides only a few hundred yards outside Martin city limits that can’t get adequate internet service.

After Mayor Bynum laid out the basic information, members of the audience expressed their opinions and asked questions concerning the possibility of installing a high-speed fiber internet system.

A Martin man, who resides 250 yards outside the city limits, said he operates a business from his home and only receives 2-6 MBps at his location, which is insufficient.

General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore said, “I don’t know if we can afford it. And, I think that’s the big question. I think we all probably want it. I’m on the Regional Library Board. And a couple of months ago, they handed us information, I guess they wanted us to talk to legislators about. And I saw that the Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library only had 25 megabytes per second (MBPS) instead of 100 MBPS, which is what is needed. This means the library has the second lowest internet speed in the entire northwest Tennessee region. That is absolutely pathetic.”

Commissioner Scott Fortner stated prospective industries say they first thing they look for when moving into a state or county is an educated workforce and the second is high-speed internet accessibility.

Dresden Alderwoman Sandra Klutz stated she once worked for a bankruptcy attorney and bankruptcy petitions were taken to the Federal Courthouse in Jackson. She said the federal court no longer accepts paper documents, and everything has to be transmitted to them electronically. Because of limited internet capacity locally, especially during peak usage, she had to wait until around midnight to transmit paperwork the federal court. “If we don’t get onboard, we’re not going to be able to function here. We have to be realistic. We can’t go for years and years without ever having any kind of increase, especially when a lot of our industry is no longer here.” Klutz stated she supports bringing the fiber into the county. “I want to do it the right way and the cheapest way.”

Dresden native Bobby Goode asked, why couldn’t the existing fiber in Weakley County be extended to other areas, rather than contracting WK&T to install a new fiber network system?

Bynum said, “AT&T and Frontier Network couldn’t use the fiber they’ve already strung. What we could do, and what we see as potential problems with WK&T, is there is nothing that keeps them from building their own network. We don’t really see that as a problem for the unincorporated areas, because of the cost factor.”

Sharon Mayor Monroe Ary stated he doesn’t see how the City of Sharon could afford to pay for installing high-speed fiber. “We just get by on what we’ve got right now,” Ary said. “We’re not in the red, but the only way to stay in the black is not do something like this.” He stated taxes would have to be raised considerably to pay for the fiber service. And, if taxes had to be raised for anything, it would be for paving the streets, or sewer work, which is mandated by the state. Mayor Ary noted the city has applied for a grant to help cover the cost of upgrading the aerators at the lagoon. He said those citizens who are content with the internet service they have, would still have to pay for installing the fiber in the rural areas, so they’re paying for it twice. Mayor Ary also stated Charter and Frontier installed their own infrastructure when they came into Sharon, so why should area citizens have to pay for it for WK&T installing a fiber internet system.

Commissioner Gary Eddings of Sharon stated he agrees with Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn’s statement that the plan, as it currently stands, is double taxation. “I think it’s something we’re going to have to look at to see if we can fund this project,” Eddings said. As for Sharon opting into the project, Commissioner Eddings said that the City of Sharon “is living on the edge now” and simply can’t afford it. Additionally, Eddings stated that nobody at the meeting mentioned what the monthly fee for the customers would be. He questioned how many rural customers could afford the monthly cost for the service, even if it were available.

Gleason Mayor Diana Poole said, “I would love for it to come to Gleason, but, I just don’t see how we could pay it.”

Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams said she thinks high-speed fiber internet would be a good thing, but added, “We have such a hard time now keeping just our head above the water.” She stated that during past board meetings where the subject was discussed, the general consensus was that high-speed fiber internet is more costly than what the City of Greenfield can afford. Mayor McAdams also expressed her concern for retirees, who are on a fixed income and cannot afford a tax increase. She said some of them have to choose between buying food or their medicine.

While the majority of those present at Thursday night’s meeting expressed their support for the proposed project, in all fairness, it was a small sampling from which to draw conclusions concerning the opinions of citizens countywide. Additionally, a large number of those present were from rural areas.

When asked how the proposed project would be funded, Mayor Bynum said, “At this point, I don’t know that we have an understanding of how it’s going to be funded. That’s part of what we’re trying to work through. Our hope is that we can find that money in our budget. We know what those figures look like. We know those unincorporated areas are $42 million, so half of that, which is the County’s part, would be $21 million. So, if you take $21 million on a 3.0 percent note for 30 years, the payment is roughly $800,000 per year. Now where that funding comes from, we don’t know yet.”

When asked about how a utility tax would work, Mayor Bynum said, “One of the questions was ‘could you do a franchise fee? Essentially, what the Weakley County Municipal Electric System would have to do is agree to put the fee on the bill of customers in the unincorporated areas, or for everybody. That was just one option that someone threw out there, but at this point, we really haven’t pursued that option.”

In response to the question, “What would be your preferred approach to funding the project?” Mayor Bynum stated that the best approach would be funding it out of Weakley County Government’s General Fund, with the goal of doing so without raising taxes. “As we pay off existing debt, we could divert those funds to this project. Or, find funds in the General Fund that we are currently using for something else and use it for this.”

According to Mayor Bynum, under the current plan, local municipalities would have to fund their own fiber internet systems, as the City of Martin is already doing, and Weakley County would pay for installing the high-speed fiber in unincorporated areas.

The prospect of possible double taxation of citizens is another issue for consideration when formulating a method of funding the project.

Some city residents have questioned the fairness of county tax money being used to fund the project in unincorporated areas, while cities would have to install fiber internet out of city funds alone. This scenario would result in municipalities that simply cannot afford installing the proposed high-speed internet system with nothing, while they are helping to pay for rural customers to have the service.

“Obviously, those are issues we have to work through,” Mayor Bynum said. “We’re certainly not going to do anything that puts the County in a legal situation where we feel like we’re treating some citizens unfairly, or giving preference to one citizen over another. This is a long, drawn out process that we simply don’t have all the answers to yet.

“My hope is that the county commission will get on board and be supportive of the project, and once we figure out how to pay for it, we’ll start working through the legal aspects of it, to make sure we can get a clear, concise, fair and equitable solution. At this point, I’m not willing to spend a lot of money with an attorney concerning how to do that, until I have the path forward saying that it’s a viable option for the County.”

Mayor Bynum stated he believes every single member of the Weakley County Commission is in favor of the project in theory. “I think there are still a lot of question about how do we pay for it without over-burdening the taxpayers?”

Based on what Mayor Bynum described as a groundswell of support from the citizens at the fiber forum meeting, he anticipates that commissioners, who are elected to represent their districts, will help figure out a solution.

When asked his opinion about having a referendum on the issue, due to the extreme cost of the project, Mayor Bynum replied, “I’m not opposed to a referendum, but, you could make the argument, ‘Should we have a referendum on all large expenditures?’ We did a $12 million project with schools that we didn’t do through a referendum, because the people elected the County Commission to represent them and make decisions what’s best for their district and their County as a whole. I’m never opposed to having the voice of the citizens heard, but I do think that there is a place for that legislative body to make those decisions.”

“It’s something I’m extremely passionate about, and I think people understand that,” Mayor Bynum said. “That’s why we’ve worked so hard on this in the past, and will continue to work hard on it. I think, as we do that, we’ve got to make the very best decision. I don’t have all the answers today. We’re still pursuing every single option that’s out there. I think it’s vitally important that we figure this out in order for the County to move forward and prepared for the next generation.”

Bynum stated grant money is a possibility and he is cautiously optimistic that Gov. Haslam may provide some money for the project.

Concerning the question over whether or not high-speed fiber will be replaced within the next few years with a better and faster technology, Bynum stated that fiber has been around for 25 years and, so far, no one has been able to find anything that could possibly exceed its capacity and speed (what’s faster than light?). In the larger cities, such as Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga, residents have access to 1 GB of service available to them. “Unless you’re operating a business, you probably don’t need a gigabyte of service today, but I promise you that in the future, you will,” Bynum said. He stated fiber will provide far beyond a gig of service. If additional speed is ever needed, nothing in the ground will have to be changed – only the end at your house and the end that pushes out the information. Those changes are easy and cost effective, and the costs are borne by WK&T, because it’s their network to maintain and operate.

When WK&T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter was asked how long it would take to install the fiber to rural areas of Weakley County if the money were available today, he said, if the fiber materials were in the warehouse, it would take approximately 18 months.

As the meeting drew to a close, Bynum said he would continue working the problem until every option has been explored.