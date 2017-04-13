FFA Plant Sale Today

The McKenzie Banner – Online exclusive

MCKENZIE, Tenn. (April 13, 2017) – McKenzie High School FFA is hosting its annual live plant sale today at the greenhouse on the campus of the school.

FFA students are selling vegetable plants, annuals, and perennials.

Lindsey Parham, instructor, said she has 70 students in three classes, 16 of which are in the greenhouse class. The plants were either started from seed or plugs, said Parham.

The proceeds from the sale of plants goes to the FFA program.

The greenhouse plant sale continues until the plants are gone. Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2-6 p.m. Friday (Good Friday), and 9-noon on Saturday.