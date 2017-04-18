McKenzie Industrial Board Hosts Open House Friday

McKenzie Industrial Board is hosting an open house and meet and greet on Friday, April 21, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the historic McKenzie railroad depot, the headquarters of the industrial board in downtown McKenzie. The depot is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Light refreshments will be served. This is an opportunity to meet Frank Tate and family. Frank is the new industrial recruiter for the McKenzie area. He joined McKenzie Industrial Board on March 1

He is residing in McKenzie and soon will be joined by his wife, Holly, and two pre-school aged daughters.

Tate comes to McKenzie from Kentucky, where he worked as a regional economic development manager for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. In that role, Tate was involved with business recruitment, development, job creation and assisting business and industry with location and expansion opportunities across Western Kentucky.

“My professional experience began in the United States Navy, where I served for 10 years before joining Blue Star Consultants, a workforce development firm. As a veteran, I am passionate about working with transitioning service members to find permanent and meaningful career opportunities as civilians through job location and educational development.”

Tate is a 2001 graduate of Apollo High School in Owensboro, Kentucky. He is a 2013 graduate of Kaplan University, a degree he earned while serving active duty in the Navy.

His military record included: training certificates and qualifications while serving in the US Navy, was in recruit training, graduating in March of 2003; Quartermaster A School, May of 2003; Marine Corp Infantry Training MOS 0331 and 0311, March 2007, Marine Corps – Small Craft Course, May 2007; and pins received were Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and Expeditionary Warfare Specialist.

Tate said, “It is my honor to work for this great community and with everyone that calls McKenzie home. I look forward to getting to know each of you as we continue to make McKenzie a great place to live, work and play.”

Please RSVP to attend by phoning Monica Heath at the office, 731-352-2004 or e-mailing mckenzieindustry@gmail.com.

One can visit the McKenzie Industrial Board’s website at mckenzietnindustry.com.