Citizens Seek Improvements to Recreation Park

By Joel Washburn

washburn@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (April 13) A group of concerned citizens appeared before the April 13 meeting of the McKenzie Mayor and Council to express their concerns about the condition of the McKenzie City Park on Como Street.

The group of approximately 17 persons allowed Ashley Johnson, president of the girls’ softball leagues, to speak for the entire group. Ryan Griffin, a six-year resident of McKenzie, distributed copies of photographs and data to each of the councilmen and the media.

Mrs. Johnson said the group represented 15 who reside within the city limits and two who reside outside the municipal limits.

The group indicated they are looking for a great partnership with the city to make the park better.

The booklet provided photographs of algae growing on the gazebo, rusted swing sets, broken playground equipment, ballfield fencing that needs replacing, a need for new seats in the dugouts, rotting wood on the press box, restrooms in poor condition, aluminum spectator bleachers that are bent, safety netting ripped that normally stops foul balls, and a lack of adequate parking.

The booklet indicated that support groups have funded many items at the park. The OnDeck Club spent $11,941 over the last four season, Home Run Club has spent $24,742 since 2013; City League Baseball has spent $2,647.97 over an unspecified time.

McKenzie’s City Leagues softball has 25-40 players, aged 3-6; 35-50 aged 7 to 8; 23-33 aged 9 to 10; and 20-30 aged 11 and older. Currently, the city softball league has 10 teams and only one field to use after middle and high school softball games have ended, according to the group’s information.

City League Baseball has 178 players this year, which is lower than normal.

The group also indicated some fields need to be added for regular season play and to have the opportunity to host tournaments.

Ryan Griffin indicated he has secured three financial institutions to equally match up to $100,000 over five years if the city commits an equal additional appropriation to the parks.

Griffin said he presented the printed data concerning the needs of the park to the council on April 6 for review. He said the McKenzie Special School District pays the city $2,000 annually – $500 per team to use the city-owned fields. That includes games for MHS and MMS baseball and softball. Griffin indicated the school district would probably be willing to pay more for the approximately 40 games school teams play at the park.

The city’s Parks and Recreation audited budget for the year ending June 30, 2016 (available on the state comptroller’s website) indicates a total of $257,143 expenditures for the 2015-16 fiscal year. The city has approximately 2,490 households, netting an expenditure of approximately $103 per household. The city operates four parks, including two recreational parks – City Park and Mulberry Park.

The group indicated some cities equal in size and smaller have nicer parks than McKenzie.

Mayor Jill Holland said the city is addressing some of the deficiencies and is using the trusties from the Carroll County Jail to help with some of the issues, such as painting and restroom repair. Some of the maintenance issues were delayed because crews were busy working to clear storm damage and that the spring season arrived early.

Beta Sigma Phi sorority is raising funds to replace swings in the playground. The mayor said some of the playground equipment was damaged or destroyed by people too large to be on the equipment.

She said the city pays $18,500 in utilities to provide lighting to the fields. Some of the night games could be moved to the daylight hours of Saturday to reduce the utility costs. She also noted none of the leagues was interested in becoming the concessionaire at the park. Bethel University’s Global Studies agreed to operate the concession stand.

Councilman David Hochreiter said the city needs to increase its population to afford improvements at the park. He said people residing outside the city, such as Holly Hills Subdivision, need to consider that if the conversation leads to a discussion about annexation through a referendum.

According to the U.S. Census (census.gov), the population of McKenzie increased from 5,295 in 2,000 to 2,555 in the year 2015, when the last estimate was published. However, the population in the 38201 zip code (McKenzie and the greater McKenzie area) has increased from 9,773 in 2000 to 10,474 in the year 2015. Other communities in Carroll County have sustained decreases in population over that 15-year period. Huntingdon, Hollow Rock, Trezevant, Atwood, Gleason, and the county of Carroll all lost population over the 15-year period.

The University of Tennessee recently released census data indicating Carroll County increased its population by seven-tenths percent from 2015 to 2016, some encouraging news for Carroll. Weakley sustained a 1.3 percent decline in population over the same one-year period.

In a written statement Monday, April 17, the city offered the following response to the items that need repair or replacing at City Park.

The gazebo has been pressure washed and a student who needs community hours will be painting.

Playground Area: Diversified Contractors will sandblast the infant swing, dome, and vertical climber, so that it can be painted. Beta Sigma Phi has ordered four new infant swings and eight flat belt swings and all the hardware & chain to fully outfit both swing sets.

Replogle has been contacted to haul mulch in and the city will outline the park with six-inch PVC to hold in the new mulch.

Red plastic children’s slide has been removed. Black spring horse removed. Space ship removed. All of these are in the playground section designated for 2-5 years of age but has been damaged by larger people on the equipment. Large structure play equipment company is now out of business. Korkat has been contacted to look at the broken monkey bars, cracked support beam and ladder for replacement. Some of these items were replaced two years ago at a cost of $ 5,000.00, but due to the abuse of adults getting on the equipment, it is an on –going issue.

Benches have been painted and any wood repaired that was needed.

Main Concession & Press Box – Cal Ripkin

Bathrooms have had repairs to hide pipes and added fresh paint. The upper windows have not been painted yet, as the upper floor will be re-vamped for an umpire area, storage, and new window areas. A new exterior light has been purchased for the softball side wall. Rotten wood will be addressed when the city is able to move to that building from the Cal Ripken press box, which is already in the process of being torn out and rebuilt.

The city is awaiting price quotes for new fencing on all requested fields.

The dirt on the fields is a top of the line mix that helps deflect water called “safe coat.” The city had Camden Clay, which is a mix of clay and sand as a base and has added the safe coat on top. The city started this process a few years ago as we did field improvements at a cost of around $ 15,000 from Southern Athletics.

High School Field

All restrooms are cleaned daily. The city is attempting to locate the source of a water leak.

The city has a price quote to replace bent bleachers, damaged by people jumping on them.