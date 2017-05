The Banner Look for these and many other stories in the May 2 issue of The McKenzie Banner



*Grandson of McKenzian is Drafted by the 49’ers in the NFL

*Hundreds of Shooters to Compete in Carroll County this Weekend

*Bethel University to Hold Graduate Saturday

*Watershed Authority Contracts with Concessionaire

*Unemployment Rate Drops in Area

*Postal Service Letter Carriers to Conduct Food Drive

*Five Persons to be Inducted into the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame

*McKenzie Man Scammed Out of Money

*Electric Board Increases Minimum Billing

*McKenzie Middle School Golf Team Completes Inaugural Season

*McKenzie Starts Table Tennis Club

*The Dixie to Host Derby Day in Huntingdon

*McKenzie Rotarians Celebrate Club’s 80th Anniversary

*TCAT Holds Graduation

*Community Gives Support to Marshall Carter During Benefit

The Banner McKenzie City-Wide Yard Sale is May 5-6



The McKenzie City-Wide Yard Sale is Friday and Saturday, May 5-6. Call 731-352-2332 or stop by McKenzie City Hall to register your address by May 2 at noon. It is free to register.

Maps with all the addresses will be available Thursday, May 4 at McKenzie City Hall. If you have questions, please contact Nancy Jarred at 731-514-8761.